Jin Seon-kyu Becomes Jang Hang-jun’s Doppelgänger: “It’s Like Looking in a Mirror” (“Master Jang Hang-jun”)

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Jin Seon-kyu transforms into a “Jang Hang-jun doppelgänger” to land the lead role in director Jang Hang-jun’s next film.

SBS variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun” centers on a secret audition staged by Jang Hang-jun—sometimes pathetic, sometimes obsequious, yet more radiant than anyone—as he tries to cast top actors in his autobiographical film, “Master Jang Hang-jun.” The show promises a witty talk show full of playful verbal sparring between master filmmaker Jang Hang-jun and the stars.

In the second episode of “Master Jang Hang-jun,” airing on the 22nd, guest Jin Seon-kyu is cast in the lead role of Jang Hang-jun’s blockbuster-scale next project, “Hangjun’s Odyssey.”

Jang Hang-jun’s next project, “Hangjun’s Odyssey,” follows Hangjun as he uses the art of shrinking distances to embark on an overseas adventure and make his way back home. Jang Hang-jun reveals his ambitious plan, saying, “This is a blockbuster-scale project” and “We’ll shoot entirely on location overseas for 10 years.” His outlandish plan to film, in real time over 10 years, every stage of Hangjun’s aging—from boyhood to young adulthood—leaves Jin Seon-kyu flustered.

Jin Seon-kyu, fired up with ambition, asks, “What do I have to do to get cast?” Then he puts on thick-rimmed glasses and sets about imitating Jang Hang-jun. His 200%-accurate copy-and-paste impression—from his looks to his distinctive finger gestures—leaves Song Eun-i speechless. “A total Jang Hang-jun doppelgänger,” Song says. Jin Seon-kyu, too, ultimately admits that he looks just like Jang Hang-jun, saying, “It’s like looking in a mirror.”

Meanwhile, Jang Hang-jun expounds on “Hang-jun-style distance-shrinking,” which he says will make or break the film. “I taught myself the art of shrinking distances to avoid being late,” he boasts confidently. He then shows off his superpower, saying, “My technique bends the ground.” After watching Jang Hang-jun demonstrate, Jin Seon-kyu teases him: “The ground seemed to stretch right out instead.” He then gives his own take on the technique, saying, “Mine has a Slickback feel. I can even walk on water,” drawing laughs.

SBS’s cinematic talk-variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun” airs every Thursday at 9 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.