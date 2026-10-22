Park Se-young, married to Kwak Jung-wook, lets her guard down in front of her daughter... she’s become quite the super working mom ('The Return of Superman')

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Park Se-young showed a lovable, approachable charm quite different from her on-screen image.

Park Se-young joined the KBS2 variety show 'The Return of Superman' as a new family member in the episode aired on the 21st, and for the first time shared glimpses of her daily life raising her 14-month-old daughter, Nael, with her husband, Kwak Jung-wook. Park, who said she decided to appear because she wanted to make a variety of memories, shared precious moments with her daughter and offered viewers a chance to unwind.

On the show, Park Se-young gave viewers a look at life as a 'super working mom,' doing her best to balance her acting career and childcare. She showed just how prepared she was—a 'Power J'—by personally putting together a detailed childcare handover chart for her husband, Kwak Jung-wook. Her meticulous attention to everything needed to care for their daughter conveyed her sense of responsibility and how wholeheartedly she approaches both work and family.

Park Se-young’s daughter Nael captivated viewers from her very first introduction with her singular charm. Nael’s adorable mukbang, showcasing her hearty appetite, made viewers laugh, while her energetic side—with both strength and stamina maxed out—added to the cheerful atmosphere. The many charms of Park and her daughter, as Park worked to make precious memories day by day, came together to create heartwarming mother-daughter chemistry.

When her husband, Kwak Jung-wook, and Nael made a surprise visit to the set, Park Se-young could not hide how happy she was to see them. Nael’s adorable antics kept everyone laughing, and Park’s joy at even her daughter’s smallest gestures brought smiles to viewers as well. Nael’s endearing way of cheering on her mother and Park’s affectionate gaze as she looked at her daughter came together in a lovely display of mother-daughter chemistry.

Through this episode, Park Se-young showed a fresh side of herself, from her capable, meticulous preparations for childcare to the way her daughter’s adorable antics made her let her guard down. Her striking transformation from a professional actress at work to an endlessly affectionate mom in front of her daughter struck a relatable chord and brought warm laughter.

Park Se-young is currently at the center of MBC’s daily drama 'Family Relations Certificate,' where she delivers emotionally rich performances. Playing the lead character Na Ji-ni, she delicately portrays the character’s complex inner world and turbulent relationships. More recently, her nuanced depiction of the longing for a loved one and the pain of loss amid Na Ji-ni’s complicated relationship with Im Ji-hu (Sung Eon), who has lost his memory, has drawn viewers into the story.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.