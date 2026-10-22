“In the end, it’s people, not resources”... What Maiyar gained from ‘The Community 2’ (comprehensive)

Seungwoo Appa, who made his mark as Maiyar on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo provided by Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] If he had wanted to, he could have eliminated all his teammates from the very first day. He even considered doing just that.

But after the nine-day battle for survival ended, what he singled out as most important was neither a strategy for winning nor vast resources, but “people.”

Maiyar (Seungwoo Appa, whose real name is Mok Jin-hwa), who led the Red Team on Wavve’s original series ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’), was a singular player who could sway the course of the game. He led his team’s fight to survive with cool-headed judgment and bold negotiations, but ultimately found himself facing emotions and choices he had not expected.

Seungwoo Appa, who made his mark as Maiyar on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo provided by Wavve

The finale of ‘The Community 2’ was released on the 9th. The social-experiment survival show sees contestants with different resources and powers make deals and negotiate, with their survival and prize money at stake. As leader of the Red Team, Seungwoo Appa took the lead in negotiations and alliances with other teams, establishing himself as one of the season’s key players.

Seungwoo Appa, who said he had always been an avid viewer of survival shows, laughed as he recalled, “I used to love watching survival shows. I especially had this fantasy about survival shows where contestants live together. I found out there was a reason I’d imagined it that way.” He added, “It was a good experience. I feel like I got to try everything I wanted to over those nine days, so I was satisfied with the time I spent there.”

Until he entered the competition, Seungwoo Appa had thought of himself as someone capable of making cool-headed decisions. Even in a personality test, his answers stood out as markedly different from those of the other contestants.

Seungwoo Appa admitted, “Before entering, I took a personality test. One question asked whether I agreed that torturing a terrorist’s child could prevent a terrorist attack. I immediately said, ‘You have to torture them.’ But apparently, I was the only one who gave that answer.”

He added, “So I wondered whether I was a cold person, someone who could cut people off without hesitation. But when I actually went in and started playing, even though there were many moments when I could have taken out our team, I turned in all my lives.”

Red Team members Park Chul-hyun (left) and Seungwoo Appa on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo provided by Wavve

In fact, he had even considered sending all his teammates home on the first day and running the Red Team alone. But in the end, he chose to stay with his teammates. The choice that would have favored his own survival did not necessarily match what he actually did.

Seungwoo Appa observed, “Actually, the other contestants gave answers that were the exact opposite of their test results, too. What you believe in normally and how you act in that situation are different. I think that may have been part of the program’s intent.”

He explained, “When I look at the Majority Game, most of the questions were either foreshadowing for the next day or a reflection on that day. When a question came up related to something we’d done that day, we’d agree with the statement, then do the opposite the next day. I realized it’s not easy to live the way you think.”

What surprised him most of all was “his own emotions.” Seungwoo Appa confessed, “I do tend to get emotional when I watch movies or cartoons, but I never thought I’d cry while taking part in a survival show.”

On the Red Team, an unexpected situation arose when Donkey (Park Chul-hyun), who had been the arms dealer’s secret collaborator, revealed his identity. To help the team survive, they had to consider eliminating Donkey, but after weighing the strategic considerations, Seungwoo Appa decided to stick with him. In particular, the moment Donkey made an emotional, tearful plea during the Majority Game helped cement that decision.

Seungwoo Appa recalled, “Normally, we would have had to eliminate Donkey once to keep the Red Team going. But especially that night, Donkey’s tearful plea during the Majority Game sealed the decision for me.”

Seungwoo Appa, who made his mark as Maiyar on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo provided by Wavve

He also showed his skills as a strategist. He suspected the arms dealer Vector’s (Jung Jae-ho) intentions early on and maneuvered to secure favorable terms in deals with other teams. But even after learning that Vector had gone so far as to create a fake wall-code puzzle to trick him, he acknowledged his opponent’s play.

Seungwoo Appa said, “I thought Black made a nice play. The puzzle Vector came up with and gave me was the kind of question that could easily have appeared in another quiz game.”

He added, “I thought he’d put in time and effort to dispel suspicions about himself, and that Black was taking the survival show seriously. It was disappointing that the puzzle was fake, but rather than feeling bad about being fooled, I thought he was a good player,” praising Vector.

Although he was a player who could see through his opponents’ strategies, he also revealed an unexpected blind spot in his own judgment. Seungwoo Appa admitted, “I was too naïve to give them the room code as it was. If I’d known everyone had a different wall code, I should have changed ours before giving it to them. I should have put safeguards like that in place, but I was so eager to solve the puzzle that I handled it honestly and naively.”

He added, “The Gold Team had a structural advantage in getting to solve it first, but I regretted how easily they solved it. If a firm alliance had formed, maybe we could have handled things differently. We might have been able to bring Black over to the Gold side, and another alliance might have formed.”

Red Team members Park Chul-hyun (left) and Seungwoo Appa on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo provided by Wavve

The ending that followed the intense battle for survival was audacious. Just as the eight-person alliance was on the verge of victory, Luna (Park Se-seung) of the isolated Gold Team launched a solo attack and claimed the win.

The ending’s rules also sparked heated debate among viewers.

Seungwoo Appa summed it up neatly with the word “cliché.” He said, “A twist that hits when people let their guard down at the last moment is a kind of cliché that comes up often in all sorts of content. From Luna’s perspective, wasn’t that exactly what she had to do?”

He continued, “There was a scenario where all eight members of the alliance could have ended up with the prize money, so I’m definitely personally disappointed that in the end, only Black and Donkey took home the money. I could have made a few more moves, but I didn’t.” Still, he showed his cool-headed side, saying, “But the production team makes the rules, and players should do their best within the conditions they’re given and accept the outcome. It’s not as if we can ask them to reshoot it, is it?”

On viewers’ criticism of the ending’s rules, he said, “I’m the kind of person who doesn’t worry about things I can’t change. I imagine there were parts that disappointed viewers, and I understand the producer also wrote a post expressing disappointment.”

Seungwoo Appa, who made his mark as Maiyar on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo provided by Wavve

After the intense battle for survival, Seungwoo Appa ultimately concluded that what mattered was the relationships between people.

“A lot of survival shows up to now have been about solving puzzles or finding a sure-fire way to win. Those puzzles and winning strategies don’t change just because a day goes by. But on ‘The Community 2,’ people who were clearly on good terms yesterday can become enemies today. And the reverse can happen, too: yesterday’s enemy can become today’s ally. When I first went in, as a viewer who had enjoyed watching other survival shows, I think I was strongly inclined to play by solving puzzles. But as each day went by, I realized that what really mattered wasn’t resources, but people’s relationships. Those had a major influence on the choices we made. I think that’s a theme that fits ‘The Community 2.’ I got to have an experience that wasn’t possible on other survival shows. It was a new experience.”

That doesn’t mean his affection for other survival shows has changed. Seungwoo Appa laughed and said, “That doesn’t mean I dislike other survival shows.” He also responded to the public casting call from producer Hyun Jung-wan, who directed the ‘BLOODY GAME X’ series and ‘The Tag Game,’ after the show ended.

“Even when you send out a public casting call like that, you often don’t end up casting me, do you? Haha. I’m honored just to have been mentioned. I’ve actually been on a survival show before—the cooking competition ‘Culinary Class Wars.’ But I think this kind of survival game suits me much better than that one.”

‘Seungwoo Appa’ said he also hopes to be remembered as a father his 11-year-old son, Seungwoo, can be proud of someday. He smiled and said, “As a parent, I’d like my son to be proud of me in every way, but I hope Seungwoo at least knows that his dad did his best right to the end.”

Finally, when asked what he thought about a third season of ‘The Community,’ Seungwoo Appa’s playful, competitive streak came right back out.

“If I went back for Season 3? I’d have to take everyone out from the very first day and start from there! (Laughs)”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.