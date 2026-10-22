Kang Hoon, Jo Hyun-cheol, Kim Jung-jin and even Lee E-dam... Could ‘Hot Goodbye’ write a new chapter for youth dramas?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] Kang Hoon, Jo Hyun-cheol and Kim Jung-jin transform into young people who refuse to give up on their dreams.

The team behind tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama ‘Hot Goodbye,’ which premieres on November 11 at 10:50 p.m., released a teaser on the 22nd showcasing the sincerity of the comedy trio Asura’s Kang Tae-gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam-il (Jo Hyun-cheol) and Han Jun-seo (Kim Jung-jin). The appearance of Go Eun-young (Lee E-dam), a ‘devoted fan’ cheering on Asura, a group of ‘10-year unknowns,’ also raises curiosity about how the characters will change one another. The drama is written by Ahn A-reum and directed by Jung Ji-hyun and Heo Seok-won.

‘Hot Goodbye’ follows young people who, only after running passionately toward their dreams, finally take a step toward another tomorrow. Their passionate farewell, as they choose ‘what comes next’ rather than ‘giving up,’ offers heartfelt empathy and emotion amid its cheerful humor.

Director Jung Ji-hyun, praised for his nuanced work on ‘To My Harry,’ ‘Lies Hidden in My Garden’ and ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One,’ takes the helm. Writer Ahn A-reum of ‘Once Again’ and ‘rom-com maestro’ creator Yang Hee-seung have joined forces to raise the drama’s quality. Expectations are especially high for the ensemble of distinctive actors—including Kang Hoon, Jo Hyun-cheol, Kim Jung-jin, Lee E-dam, Moon Hee and Yoon Ga-yi—who will portray the realities of young people with wit.

While the earlier ‘Backstage’ poster captured a shining moment for the three young people who had run toward their dreams together, the ‘Hot Goodbye’ teaser released that day shows Asura’s struggle to keep going despite the harsh realities they face. Kim Nam-il’s self-deprecating question, “If we’re not famous, does that mean we’re just sitting around?” hints at the tough reality and worries of a comedian who has spent 10 years as an unknown. No matter what others say, Asura is a star who brings Go Eun-young warm comfort. That is why Go Eun-young’s words of encouragement feel all the more special: “Something you love, even when everyone else says no—something you can’t do without.”

A dream you love too much to give up, even if others don’t recognize it or the world says no. With Go Eun-young’s encouragement warmly embracing him, Kang Tae-gu prepares to run once more. The sight of Asura clasping hands and heading for a stage filled with cheers, accompanied by the resolve, “If we were going to end it here, I wouldn’t have started. Let’s see it through to the end. Together,” makes the heart beat even faster. We can’t wait to see what tomorrow awaits Asura, who have run through their youth together, and what form their passionate farewell will take—made all the more radiant because they dared to dream. Curiosity is also building about the changes that will come to Go Eun-young, who continues to believe in Asura’s dream to the very end.

Kang Hoon plays Kang Tae-gu, the leader and breadwinner of the comedy trio Asura. Fueled by his passion for his dream and his sense of responsibility toward Asura, Kang Tae-gu has endured 10 years of obscurity, but now faces a turning point in his life as reality becomes impossible to ignore. Jo Hyun-cheol plays Kim Nam-il, Asura’s quick-witted member. He has been in a long-term relationship with his beloved girlfriend, Lee Na-yeon (Moon Hee), for 10 years, and finds himself torn between his dream and love. Kim Jung-jin transforms into Han Jun-seo, Asura’s practical-minded penny-pincher. Han is endlessly kind to Asura, who are like family to him, but rarely lets other people get close. Lee E-dam transforms into Go Eun-young, Asura’s devoted fan. Quiet and reserved, Go changes as she finds herself falling for Asura without even realizing it.

‘Hot Goodbye’ is a drama about three unknown comedians who had been racing toward their dreams and meet a mysterious woman of unknown identity, setting off on a passionate and beautiful coming-of-age journey to put their failures behind them and find their own tomorrows. Kang Hoon, Jo Hyun-cheol, Kim Jung-jin, Lee E-dam, Moon Hee, Yoon Ga-yi, Lee Seo-hwan and O Ui-sik star in the series. Ahn A-reum, writer of ‘Once Again,’ wrote the script, while producer-director Jung Ji-hyun, whose credits include ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One,’ ‘Lies Hidden in My Garden’ and ‘To My Harry,’ directs. The series premieres Wednesday, November 11, at 10:50 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.