Lee Jin-wook Joins ‘Unnatural’ After Lim Yoona, Transforms Into ‘Underworld Seung-hyeok,’ Who Focuses on the Dead

[Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun] Actor Lee Jin-wook will star opposite Lim Yoona, transforming into a forensic doctor who cares more deeply about the dead.

Lee Jin-wook, who has made his mark in a variety of genre dramas, has chosen a new tvN drama, ‘Unnatural’ (working title; written by Min Ji-eun and directed by Park Yoo-Young), as his next project. The series is set to premiere in 2027.

Lee Jin-wook will play Gu Seung-hyeok, a forensic doctor at the U.D.I. Center. Gu is a cool-headed man who rarely shows his emotions in front of others. Because he devotes his attention to the dead rather than the living, he is nicknamed ‘Underworld Seung-hyeok’ within U.D.I. He avoids interacting with people and is reluctant to let anyone get close, always keeping others at a distance with an impassive expression and cynical attitude.

Gu Seung-hyeok’s skills, honed through experience performing around 3,000 autopsies, are second to none. He can complete an autopsy in a short time without missing even the faintest trace left on a body. Expectations are high for the veteran forensic doctor’s work as he remains unfazed by any distractions around him and focuses solely on the body before him.

Audiences are especially looking forward to Lee Jin-wook’s portrayal of Gu Seung-hyeok, a character with a cynical personality and an icy aura, in his own distinctive style. Having played characters such as detectives and lawyers who pursue the truth at the heart of a case, Lee will now offer a different kind of appeal as a forensic doctor who steps back and examines cases through the traces left by death.

The production team of ‘Unnatural’ said, “Lee Jin-wook’s signature icy aura and restrained emotional expression will create an exquisite synergy with Gu Seung-hyeok, a character who rarely reveals what he is thinking.” They added, “We hope you’ll show plenty of interest in Lee Jin-wook’s take on Gu Seung-hyeok, as he brings the character to life in his own distinctive style, delicately expressing even the subtle emotions hidden behind an impassive face.”

‘Unnatural’ is a mystery medical drama about forensic experts at U.D.I., a fictional autopsy and forensic examination institute affiliated with the National Forensic Service (NFS), who work to uncover the truth behind cases concealed within unnatural deaths. The series stars Lim Yoona, Lee Jin-wook and Cha Kang-yoon. Min Ji-eun, who wrote ‘Partners for Justice’ and ‘The First Responders,’ is writing the script, while Park Yoo-Young, who directed ‘The Kidnapping Day’ and ‘Ms. Incognito,’ is directing. The series is set to premiere in 2027.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.