“Out because she has tattoos”... ‘I Am Solo’ Season 34’s Young-sook faces controversy over “subtly shading” Soon-ja in front of Young-ho, the man she’s interested in

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-sook from Season 34 of ‘I’m Solo’ has sparked controversy over “subtly shading” her rival Soon-ja by bringing up her tattoos in front of Young-ho, the man she’s interested in. Coincidentally, Young-ho later revealed that his interest in Soon-ja had waned, drawing attention.

In the episode of ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I’m SOLO’ (‘I’m Solo’) aired on the 21st, Season 34 contestants Young-sook, Jung-sook and Soon-ja went on a three-on-one date with Young-ho.

That day, the three women engaged in a fierce battle of wits to win Young-ho over. Young-sook, in particular, actively steered the conversation and appeared to be subtly keeping the other female contestants in check.

The contentious moment began when tattoos came up during the meal.

Young-sook asked Young-ho whether he had any tattoos. When he said he didn’t, she began asking what he thought about tattoos. Young-ho replied that it would probably depend on their size, prompting Young-sook to ask again, “What about several small ones?”

Young-sook was the one who first told Young-ho that Soon-ja had tattoos, even before Soon-ja brought them up herself. She called out “You’re out!” at Soon-ja and brought another contestant’s private matter into the conversation. Soon-ja said she had five or six small tattoos on her body. Young-ho wanted to know why she had gotten them, and Soon-ja explained, “I got them when life was hard.” Young-ho then asked, “Have you had five or six rough patches in your life?” His question linking the number of tattoos to their meaning created an awkward atmosphere.

In an interview with the production team afterward, Young-ho admitted that his interest in Soon-ja had waned. His personal preference—not to favor tattoos—played a part. Young-sook also had a tattoo on her arm, but as the conversation turned to the number and meaning of Soon-ja’s tattoos, it ultimately put Soon-ja at a greater disadvantage.

The moment was therefore open to differing interpretations: Was Young-sook’s question simply out of curiosity, or was she keeping Soon-ja in check because they were both interested in the same man?

Meanwhile, Young-ho remained kind to all three women that day but never revealed his ranking of them in terms of interest. Soon-ja expressed disappointment, saying, “I wanted to see if he treated me a little differently, but he was so kind to everyone that it was hard to tell.” Young-sook, too, said she didn’t like a man who was nice to everyone and seemed to be putting her feelings for Young-ho aside.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.