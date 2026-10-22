“I felt bad for the Red Team guys and Vector, too”... Donkey’s double life on ‘The Community 2’ (Full Story)

Park Cheol-hyeon, who appeared as Donkey in ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

On the surface, he was the Red Team’s innocent, loyal quiz ace. But beneath that, he was the secret collaborator of the arms dealer, who had to start a war across the entire Town.

Park Cheol-hyeon, a stand-up comedian who played Donkey in Wavve original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’), walked a precarious tightrope between two very different roles. While trying to survive as a member of the Red Team, he secretly worked with arms dealer Vector (Jeong Jae-ho), and ultimately took home the grand prize.

Meeting Sportschosun recently at Wavve’s office in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Park Cheol-hyeon reflected on the show’s conclusion, saying, “It was so much fun. I think I had an experience that’s hard to have in life.”

He went on to reflect, “The nine days I spent inside were like that, but even after I came out, people’s reactions seemed intense. Opinions were divided on various things, just as they were in Season 1.”

‘The Community 2,’ whose finale was released on the 9th, is a social-experiment survival show in which participants with different interests compete to survive by securing and trading resources. Park Cheol-hyeon was a member of the Red Team while also taking on the role of a secret collaborator who met with arms dealer Vector and passed along inside information.

The role of having to deceive the other contestants wasn’t a burden for him from the outset. On the contrary, it suited his personal taste. “I like being the mafia. I think it’s fun to fool people. I’m grateful for the collaborator role,” Park Cheol-hyeon said.

But once the game began, unexpected difficulties arose. There was a major information gap between the arms dealer and the collaborator, and the longer he lived alongside the Red Team, the stronger his sense of belonging grew.

“There was a serious information imbalance between the arms dealer and me. It was hard to be proactive. The second difficulty came from my growing sense of belonging to the Red Team,” Park Cheol-hyeon admitted.

Park Cheol-hyeon (left) and Seungwoo Appa of the Red Team on ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

Above all, the presence of Maillard (Seungwoo Appa), the Red Team leader, was a key variable. Although Maillard suspected Donkey might be a spy, he ultimately accepted him as a team member. Park Cheol-hyeon reflected that their relationship also changed the direction of his gameplay.

“I wish I could have played more proactively, but looking back, I think things took a different turn because Yar took me in,” Park Cheol-hyeon said.

He went on to explain, “Vector also played a role in the ‘White-Blue-Red’ alliance’s distribution of supplies—the alliance of White, Blue, and Red. I think I made a meaningful choice among the various ways I could have played.”

Park Cheol-hyeon, who appeared as Donkey in ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

Still, he couldn’t simply turn his back on Vector, with whom he had originally been collaborating. Separate from his sense of belonging to the Red Team, he also felt bad for Vector, who had been working on his behalf.

“Vector also tried to look out for me. In fact, I felt bad for him, too. He was struggling on his own, and there was no way I could help him,” Park Cheol-hyeon said.

He added, “Vector proposed a deposit strategy to the Blue Team; a war broke out, and he also helped secure my prize money.”

After maintaining a complicated relationship between the Red Team and Vector, Park Cheol-hyeon chose to split the prize money equally with Vector in the finale. But he admitted that at the time, he didn’t even know the other Red Team members hadn’t received any prize money.

“First of all, at the time I didn’t know the Red Team guys hadn’t received any prize money. Even if I had known, turning it down then would have undone Maillard’s efforts to make sure I got my prize money. I thought I had to accept it. I also thought refusing would have poured cold water on the alliance’s gameplay,” Park Cheol-hyeon explained.

He didn’t think the half of the prize money Vector offered was a small share. “I didn’t think the half Vector proposed was too little. I thought we’d followed our agreement. Vector had worked hard in his own way,” Park Cheol-hyeon said.

He continued, “If the prize money hadn’t been wiped out, it would have been 100 million won, so I wouldn’t have minded getting a smaller share. I really thought Vector had done his best. That’s why I said a 50-50 split was fair.”

However, he acknowledged that from the perspective of a third party watching the show, a different choice might have been better. “Looking at it as a third party, I thought there might have been situations where it would have been better for me to reject the ultimatum. If the figure had really been meant to deceive me, I think I would have turned it down,” he added.

Park Cheol-hyeon, who appeared as Donkey in ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

Now that he has won the grand prize, attention has also turned to how he plans to spend it. But the first things Park Cheol-hyeon thought of were not purchases for himself, but his Red Team teammates and his family.

“First, I’m thinking of treating the Red Team guys to a good meal and getting them gifts. I guess that’s just how I am. I’ve never earned a substantial amount of money, so I want to repay the people who’ve helped me over the years. I plan to send some money to my mother and mother-in-law, too, and get a gift for my wife. By the time taxes are taken out, there’ll be nothing left (laughs).”

Regarding the controversy surrounding the finale, he expressed some disappointment as a contestant but also tried to understand the production team’s intentions. In particular, he reflected that the rules applied to the arms dealer had become a much bigger variable than they had expected.

“If we’d known the rules a little more clearly, I think our alliance would have had other options, because the arms dealer’s rules were different,” Park Cheol-hyeon said. “But I didn’t think those rules could be enough to derail our plan. I even made the complacent assumption that the final, ninth day would be boring,” he admitted.

At the same time, he explained, “Some people were disappointed with the Season 1 ending, so I think the production team arranged things so that something could happen right up to the end. They set up a variable, if you will. I think it was their way of making sure the overall story didn’t flow in just one direction.”

Park Cheol-hyeon, who appeared as Donkey in ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

His professional philosophy as a stand-up comedian also shaped how he viewed ‘The Community 2.’ As someone whose job is to make people laugh, he is wary of putting a message first, but he felt that the contestants’ choices in this program alone left viewers with a lot to think about.

“In stand-up comedy, I’m wary of trying to teach a lesson or deliver a message. I think of myself as someone who makes people laugh, not someone good enough to convey a message,” Park Cheol-hyeon said. “I don’t think this program actively set out to deliver a message. But the things we experienced seemed to make people think about a lot of things. Resources and gameplay were important, but so were people’s relationships.”

Like stand-up comedy that makes people laugh without forcing a lesson on them, ‘The Community 2’ gave Park Cheol-hyeon time to reflect on people themselves, rather than on some contrived message.

“There were so many memorable lines. Like Sogeum (Im Ji-eun)’s ‘Choices gain momentum,’ and Luna (Park Se Seung)’s ‘Circumstances make people.’ I think they showed that people are diverse and complex, and that we can make choices that differ from the values we commonly hold. It was so entertaining, but it also showed the many layers of human nature. That’s why it left me with so much to think about and such a lasting impression.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.