‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ Producer Lee Myung-seop: “I’m a huge fan of Lee Sedol... I wanted to make a show to mark the 10th anniversary of the AlphaGo match”

The production presentation for KBS variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Sedol poses with producer Lee Myung-seop and the cast. Yeouido = Song

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Producer Lee Myung-seop shared what led him to make ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol.’

At the production presentation for the new KBS2 variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeoui-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, producer Lee Myung-seop said, “I was a huge fan of professional Go player Lee Sedol,” adding, “I wanted to make a show to mark the 10th anniversary of the AlphaGo match.”

‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ is a real-life analog survival story about Lee Sedol, who left the Go world after scoring humanity’s only win in the 2016 match against AlphaGo. Ten years after the match of the century, having put down the Go board, Lee sets out to find a second life as a ‘voluntarily unemployed person’ and a ‘job seeker.’ He learns firsthand to do work that AI cannot replace and explores new careers by getting hands-on at construction sites and workplaces.

Producer Lee Myung-seop explained what led him to direct the show: “I was a huge fan of professional Go player Lee Sedol. I liked his distinctive elegance and dazzling tactical battles. I rooted for him wholeheartedly during the AlphaGo match 10 years ago, too, and wanted to capture his competitive spirit and the many sides of him I had encountered through various media. This year happens to be the 10th anniversary of the AlphaGo match, so the timing was good, and when I asked him, he readily agreed,” he said.

On making the show about AI, he added, “I’d appreciate it if viewers understood that the show is not a full-scale showdown against AI, but uses AI as one of its entertainment devices.”

Meanwhile, KBS2’s ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ premieres on the 23rd at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.