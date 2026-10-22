Lee Sedol: “I was hooked as soon as they pitched me ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’... and spent time learning about life”

A press conference for KBS’s variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Sedol poses. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.10.22/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Former professional Go player Lee Sedol shared his thoughts on taking on a new challenge through ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol.’

At a press conference for KBS2’s new variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Lee Sedol said, “I was surprised when I first received the offer to appear on the program,” adding, “It was a meaningful time to learn about life rather than about a job.”

‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ is a real-life analog survival story about Lee Sedol, who left the world of Go after representing humanity and scoring humanity’s only win in a match against AlphaGo in 2016.

Lee Sedol gave humanity its first and only victory against AlphaGo. This time, he steps directly into the world of work to find things only humans can do. He said, “I was surprised when I first got the offer for the program. I think it’s hard to be immediately hooked just by hearing a program’s name, but this time, I was hooked as soon as I heard it. And I liked it even more after hearing the explanation of the program.”

Asked how he felt about trying out various jobs, Lee Sedol joked, “Rather than learning about jobs, it was a meaningful time to learn about life. Now that I’ve stopped working, my body feels stiff and my back isn’t in good shape. Maybe I should keep going to work.”

Meanwhile, KBS2’s ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ premieres at 8:30 p.m. on the 23rd.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.