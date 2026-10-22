Female YouTuber 'Gilbadak' goes missing after trip to India... SBS finally sets out to find her

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] The production team of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Y-Story has joined the search for travel YouTuber 'Gilbadak,' who has shared little about her whereabouts for more than a year since posting a video from her trip to India. Although the YouTuber herself posted that she was safe, some viewers have raised questions, pointing to a change in her usual tone of speech, drawing renewed attention to the case.

On the 21st, the production team of SBS's Y-Story posted a request for information on its official channel, saying, "We are waiting to hear from YouTuber Gilbadak or people close to her."

Gilbadak is a female YouTuber who has shared backpacking content about traveling around the world on a budget. Her YouTube channel currently has 52 videos available.

But after her video from a trip to India about a year ago, no new long-form videos were uploaded, prompting concern among subscribers. Comments on the last video included messages such as, "Did something happen to you?" and "I hope you made it back safely." Some viewers even speculated that something might have happened to her during her trip to India.

Then, about three months ago, a post sharing an update appeared on Gilbadak's YouTube Community page.

The post said, "I finished my trip safely and I'm alive," and added, "I got burned out trying to make good videos, and what I kept putting off, telling myself I'd do it now or soon, ended up like this." She went on, "I safely completed my 13-month trip, and nothing happened in India," apologizing for not having shared any updates. She also expressed gratitude, saying, "I didn't realize so many comments had been posted. I was surprised when I saw them, so I'm posting this in a hurry," and, "Once again, I realize that my subscribers really are genuine fans."

But even after the post appeared, some subscribers' doubts did not subside.

They pointed to differences in the tone and punctuation used in the post compared with her earlier videos and posts. One subscriber, for example, commented, "Her previous posts almost always had periods or exclamation marks, but this one doesn't have any, so it does feel a little off. She should at least post a photo so people won't worry."

Questions continued on online communities as well. Some users claimed that the country setting on the YouTube channel and the writing style of recent Shorts videos seemed suspicious. One user said, "One livestream would settle it," expressing the hope that she would show herself in person to let people know she was safe.

Against this backdrop, attention has once again turned to the case after the Y-Story production team publicly began seeking Gilbadak and people close to her. Some users responded, "Why is a broadcaster investigating this?", "It's worrying that they're still asking for information," and, "I hope she's safe."

With curiosity about Gilbadak's whereabouts growing amid a video hiatus of more than a year, her belated post saying she was alive, and the broadcaster's public call for information, attention is focused on whether the production team can contact her and ease viewers' concerns.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.