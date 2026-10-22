Jang Doyoun, from 'Strange Romance' to 'Unemployed Lee Sedol'... “AI is best used just as a helper”

A press conference for the KBS variety show 'Unemployed Lee Sedol' was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Jang Doyoun poses for a photo. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.10.22/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] TV personality Jang Doyoun shared her thoughts on AI while filming 'Unemployed Lee Sedol,' following 'Virtual Love, Real Heart.'

At a press conference for KBS2's new variety show 'Unemployed Lee Sedol,' held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Public Hall in Yeoui-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Jang Doyoun said, “I think it's best to use AI only as a helper.”

'Unemployed Lee Sedol' is a real-life analog survival story about Lee Sedol, who left the world of Go after representing humanity in a match against AlphaGo in 2016 and scoring the only win.

With witty banter and quick reactions, Jang Doyoun brings laughter and tension to the set and adds energy to Lee Sedol's earnest challenge. Jang said, “I was curious what it would be like to meet Lee Sedol in person. Whenever I saw him, I felt that he approached everything he did with pure passion, without calculating, as if he were playing Go. Watching him, I thought he would have been number one at anything he did, not just Go.”

Jang Doyoun previously appeared on SBS's AI dating variety show 'Virtual Love, Real Heart.' Jang said with a laugh, “I was on a show where I dated an AI, and those who watched it will know that the final choice didn't work out. I thought about why, and these days, aren't there a lot of people who are good at using AI? It's almost hard to imagine going about daily life without it. I think it was my mistake to ask AI for what I would expect from a human. I think it's best to use AI only as a helper.”

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Unemployed Lee Sedol' will premiere at 8:30 p.m. on the 23rd.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.