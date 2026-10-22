‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’: Jung Jae-hyung says, “I thought Lee Sedol had a serious image, but he’s like a talkative boy”

On the 22nd, a press conference for the KBS variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Jung Jae-hyung poses for photos. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.10.22/

[Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun] Singer and composer Jung Jae-hyung shared his thoughts on filming with Lee Sedol for ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol.’

At a press conference for KBS2’s new variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol,’ held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeoui-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, Jung Jae-hyung said, “I thought Mr. Lee Sedol would be quiet and serious, but he spoke much more than I expected.”

‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ is a real-life analog survival story about Lee Sedol, who left the world of Go after representing humanity in a match against AlphaGo in 2016 and securing its sole victory.

Jung Jae-hyung serves as a master of banter, watching Lee Sedol’s new challenge from up close. “Last year, while working on the music for ‘The Dream Life of Mr. Kim,’ I thought about the future and the concerns we might face when we’re around 40 or 45. That’s why ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ is a special program for me. I think it’s a story for all the unemployed people in the world. In a way, AI may be ahead of us, and we may be further behind. Lee Sedol took on the issues so many people can relate to, thinking them through and experiencing them on their behalf, and showed himself confronting them firsthand,” he said.

Asked about filming with Lee Sedol, he continued, “I thought he would be very quiet and serious. Whatever he does, he seems to take it in like a child. I wanted to learn from that. It made me think that, just because I’m older, I shouldn’t wear my career like an armband; I should focus like a boy.” He added, “He also talks a lot,” expressing his surprise.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ will premiere at 8:30 p.m. on the 23rd.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.