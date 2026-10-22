“Doing What AI Can’t”... Lee Sedol Takes on a New Challenge 10 Years After His AlphaGo Match in ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ (Roundup)

A production presentation for the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Sedol poses with producer Lee Myung-seop and

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Lee Sedol, the world’s top Go player, returns as an unemployed man and sets out to gain a range of experiences and take on new challenges, getting out there and doing things himself.

A production presentation for KBS2’s new variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeoui-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Lee Sedol, Jeong Jae-hyung, Jang Do-yeon and producer Lee Myung-seop attended.

‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ is a real-life, analog survival story about Lee Sedol, who left the Go world after representing humanity in his 2016 match against AlphaGo and scoring its only win. Ten years after the match of the century, having put down the Go board, Lee sets out to find a second life as a ‘voluntarily unemployed person’ and a ‘job seeker.’ He learns firsthand how to do work that AI cannot replace and explores new occupations, getting hands-on at construction sites and workplaces of all kinds.

Producer Lee Myung-seop explained what inspired him to direct the program: “I was a huge fan of Go player Lee Sedol. I loved his distinctive elegance and dazzling tactical play. I rooted for him wholeheartedly during the AlphaGo match 10 years ago, too, and wanted to capture his competitive spirit and the many sides of him that I had encountered through various media. This year marks exactly the 10th anniversary of the AlphaGo match, so the timing was right, and when I asked him, he gladly accepted.”

On making a program centered on AI, he added, “Rather than seeing it as a full-on showdown with AI, I’d be grateful if viewers would see it as an entertaining device.”

A production presentation for the KBS variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Sedol poses for a photo. Yeouido = Photographer Song Jeong-heon,

Lee Sedol gave humanity its first and only victory against AlphaGo. This time, he dives into the world of work to seek out things only humans can do. He said, “I was surprised when I first received the offer to join the program. I thought it was hard to get excited just from hearing a program’s name, but this one grabbed me as soon as I heard it. I liked it even more after hearing what the program was about.”

Asked how he felt about trying out various jobs through the program, Lee Sedol joked, “Rather than learning about jobs, it was a meaningful time for learning about life. Now that I’ve stopped working, my body feels stiff and my back isn’t in great shape. I guess I should keep going out to work.”

A production presentation for the KBS variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Jeong Jae-hyung poses for a photo. Yeouido = Photographer Song Jeong-heon,

Jeong Jae-hyung serves as the witty commentator watching Lee Sedol’s new challenge up close. He said, “Last year, while working on the music for ‘The Dream Life of Mr. Kim,’ I thought about the concerns we might face in the future when we’re around 40 or 45. That’s why ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ is a special program for me. I think it’s a story for every unemployed person in the world. In a way, AI is ahead of us, and we may be the ones falling behind. Lee Sedol represents the many people who can relate to these issues, thinking them through, experiencing them and showing what it’s like to take them on firsthand.”

On what it was like to film with Lee Sedol, he added, “I thought he’d be very quiet and serious. But whatever he did, he embraced it like a child. I wanted to learn from that. It made me think that just because you’re older, you shouldn’t wear your career like an armband; you should be able to focus like a boy.” He expressed surprise, adding, “He also talks a lot.”

A production presentation for the KBS variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Jang Do-yeon poses for a photo. Yeouido = Photographer Song Jeong-heon,

With her witty remarks and quick reactions, Jang Do-yeon brings laughter and tension to the room while adding vitality to Lee Sedol’s candid challenge. She said, “I was curious what it would be like to meet Go player Lee Sedol in person. What I’ve noticed whenever I’ve seen him is that he approaches everything with pure passion, without calculating, just like when he plays Go. Watching him, I thought he would have been number one at whatever he did, even if it wasn’t Go.”

Jang Do-yeon previously appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s AI dating variety show ‘Virtual Love, Real Heart.’ She said with a laugh, “I was on a program where I dated an AI, and those who watched it will know that things didn’t work out at the final choice. I thought about why, and these days there are so many people who are good at using AI. It’s almost impossible to imagine going about your life without it. I think it was my mistake to expect AI to give me what I’d want from a human. It’s probably best to use AI just as a helper.”

A production presentation for the KBS variety show ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ was held on the 22nd at the KBS Annex Open Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Sedol answers a question. Yeouido = Photographer Song Jeong-heon,

Finally, producer Lee said, “As stated in the program’s premise, rather than focusing on trying out different jobs, our show focuses on ‘doing work that AI cannot replace.’ Master Lee Sedol was at the very top of the Go world, but he also showed his competitive spirit as someone just starting out in society. I hope many people will focus on how he changes.”

KBS2’s ‘Unemployed Lee Sedol’ premieres on the 23rd at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.