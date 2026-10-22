‘I Am Solo’ Season 34’s Young-suk: The ‘Intestine-Like Thing’ Found at Home Was Her Umbilical Cord... “My Father Cut It Himself”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-suk, a contestant on Season 34 of ‘I Am Solo,’ shared the story of how she belatedly discovered the umbilical cord her late father had cut himself. While renovating the house, she found an object that looked like a piece of intestine, only to learn it was her own umbilical cord, which her father had carefully kept.

On the 21st, the self-introductions of the female contestants from Season 34 were featured on ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I Am Solo’ as part of the ‘Big Family Special.’

Young-suk introduced herself as “a Busan woman living in Seoul” and said she was born in 1988. She said she was the youngest of eight sisters, with seven older sisters and no fewer than 16 nieces and nephews, surprising the other contestants.

Young-suk also shared an unusual story about her family. She said she was born at home, not in a hospital, and that her father had cut her umbilical cord himself.

Young-suk, who spent her childhood in a house her father built with his own hands, said she found something unexpected while renovating the old house years later. At first, she said, she was puzzled to see an object that looked like a piece of intestine rolling around. But it turned out to be none other than her umbilical cord. “Something that looked like a piece of intestine turned up, but it was my umbilical cord,” Young-suk said, explaining that her father seemed to have kept it for a long time.

She also recalled something her father had told her while he was alive. He had expressed his special affection for her, telling Young-suk, “I practiced nine times before cutting it, so the youngest one’s belly button is the prettiest, isn’t it?”

Young-suk also shared her impressive résumé. She said she majored in textile sculpture design at a university in Busan and currently works as the head of the fabric team at an imported interior materials company. Although she had regrets about not studying harder in school, she later went to graduate school to study design management, earned A grades in every subject, and received a scholarship. She also drew attention by revealing that she had exercised consistently for 10 years and competed in bikini contests.

She said her ideal partner would be someone with clear goals and plans. She also showed that she was open to a long-distance relationship and said she intended to actively seek a partner.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.