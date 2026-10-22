The Red Team’s loyalty embraced even a spy... ‘The Community 2’ stars Seungwoo Appa and Park Cheol-hyeon: “Together mattered more than the prize money” (Full story)

‘The Community 2’ Red Team members Park Cheol-hyeon (left) and Seungwoo Appa. Photo courtesy of Wavve

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] A spy who confessed his identity and a leader who, by rights, should have eliminated him. By the calculations of survival, abandoning each other may have been the safest move. But in the end, the two remained on the same side.

This is the story of Seungwoo Appa (Seungwoo Appa), the leader who firmly guided the Red Team on Wavve Original ‘The Community 2: The Invisible Hand’ (hereafter ‘The Community 2’), and Donkey (Park Cheol-hyeon), who had been the arms dealer’s secret collaborator. Even amid the precarious dual dynamic of their different roles and interests, the two never let go of each other within the solidarity of the Red Team.

When Seungwoo Appa and Park Cheol-hyeon recently met with Sportschosun at Wavve’s office in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, they candidly opened up about the moments of betrayal and choice they faced within the Red Team, and the weight of survival that lasted until the very end.

‘The Community 2,’ whose final episode was released on the 9th, is a social-experiment survival show in which participants with different resources and powers trade and negotiate with their survival and prize money at stake. In its elaborate structure, a scaled-down version of monetary economics and international politics, the participants’ beliefs and emotions collided intensely, and the show topped Wavve’s weekly viewing hours across all genres as well as the combined TV-OTT buzz rankings.

‘The Community 2’ Red Team members Park Cheol-hyeon (left) and Seungwoo Appa. Photo courtesy of Wavve

In fact, the Red Team did not start out with an advantage. Its key resource, ‘Credits,’ was relatively less favorable than ‘Life,’ which was directly tied to survival; ‘Gems,’ which came with the power to issue currency; and ‘Gold,’ a new currency. In terms of resources alone, the team was close to the weaker side.

But once the game got underway, things changed. The Red Team stood out not only for its strong gameplay but also in trading and negotiations, establishing itself as one of the town’s strongest teams.

The problem was an unexpected variable: Park Cheol-hyeon’s double identity. Park, who had been working as the arms dealer Vector (Jeong Jae-ho)’s secret collaborator, personally revealed his identity to the leader, Maillard.

Vector also told Baul (Nucks) of the White Team that Donkey was a spy, leaving the Red Team facing a new choice.

Seungwoo Appa recalled the moment, saying, “At first, I couldn’t understand it. I thought, ‘A spy reveals his own identity? What?’” He continued, “It seemed like the situation had become one where Donkey had no choice but to speak up. Under normal circumstances, we would have had to eliminate Donkey, if only to keep the Red Team going. It also became an obstacle when trying to persuade the other teams.”

‘The Community 2’ Red Team members Park Cheol-hyeon (left) and Seungwoo Appa. Photo courtesy of Wavve

Even so, what first led Seungwoo Appa to put down his sword and take Donkey in was his characteristically cool strategic calculation. At the time, the Red Team was weighing its options between Black plus White and Gold.

Seungwoo Appa recalled, “I thought a lot about which of the two teams to join. I considered what kind of play would give us the best chance of winning. At the time, Gold hadn’t yet gotten its internal affairs in order, so I felt the Red Team’s opinions might not be taken on board.”

He explained, “If Red teamed up with Black, we also had to join hands with White. I thought, ‘Still, wouldn’t it be better to go with White, which had five more days of experience, considering what the Red Team thought?’ Then we would have to go with Black. It would be a loss to drop Donkey, so I thought it would be good to go together in that kind of arrangement.”

But if rational calculation had been all there was to it, trust in Donkey would never have taken hold. Park Cheol-hyeon’s tearful speech during the majority-following game that night proved decisive in winning Seungwoo Appa over.

Seungwoo Appa recalled, “Especially during the majority-following game that night, Donkey’s tearful appeal sealed the decision.”

So what was going through Park Cheol-hyeon’s mind when he actually broke down in tears? Though he had entered the game with a mission as a mafia member, his affection for the Red Team’s older guys, with whom he had spent nine days and eight nights, had grown deeper than he could have imagined.

Park Cheol-hyeon confessed, “I think the tears came from a lot of different feelings. The biggest thing was the fun times I had with the Red Team guys. I wanted to go all the way with them. More than the prize money, I didn’t want to part ways with them there, and I really wanted to see how far we could go together.”

Seungwoo Appa, who played Maillard in ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

The solidarity that began with the Red Team’s loyalty grew into a grand alliance of eight that included the Black, White and Blue teams. But as the alliance grew, so did the burden Seungwoo Appa had to carry, until it became overwhelming.

His early ‘just-here-to-have-fun’ attitude, when he was fixated on the wall code, had since disappeared, and he was weighed down by the exhaustion of a leader responsible for so many players’ survival.

Seungwoo Appa confessed, “At first, I was just enjoying the game, but as more people became a concern, there was a lot more to calculate. I also had a lot to prepare for because I didn’t know if new rules might be added. As the team grew from three people to eight, it wasn’t always easy.”

He said that the fight against uncertainty was especially painful. “At the leaders’ meeting, they brought up a pact banning war, and I started to suspect all kinds of things. I thought, ‘Was this all part of a process to introduce another hidden rule?’ Given those thoughts, I really should have supported the pact banning war. Then all the threats would have disappeared. But since I didn’t know what rules might pose a threat, I thought it was better to go to war than to face rules we couldn’t predict. As those decisions kept piling up, it felt like I was fighting things I couldn’t see, and I think my fatigue with the game gradually grew.”

Park Cheol-hyeon, who played Donkey in ‘The Community 2.’ Photo courtesy of Wavve

As Seungwoo Appa shouldered the entire burden alone, Park Cheol-hyeon candidly nodded when asked about the criticism that the alliance members relied too heavily on their leader and became passive.

“After we chose Maillard as our leader, I thought everything he proposed on the spur of the moment was reasonable. As we got further into the game, I should have put more effort into learning and reviewing the rules and going over them together, but I think I let my guard down. I think I just went along with things on trust. It was definitely complacent play. If I’m going to be proactive, I think I should play in a way that complements things, even when there’s someone like him taking the lead in devising the rules.”

‘The Community 2’ Red Team members Park Cheol-hyeon (left) and Seungwoo Appa. Photo courtesy of Wavve

The two also remembered to express their gratitude to Lee Jaha (Lee Jae-yong), another pillar of the Red Team. If Seungwoo Appa hit the accelerator boldly, Lee Jaha was the counterweight who hit the brakes at crucial moments.

Seungwoo Appa said, “I think we played well because all three of us were there in the Red Team. Jaha often played the role of a brake. I sometimes made radical decisions, and he gave me a chance to stop and think them over. He helped a lot with my gameplay. I was grateful because I felt the Red Team’s strong performance came from the three of us staying together as one.”

Park Cheol-hyeon also expressed his gratitude, saying, “He played such an important role. He did so well both within our team and in things like production and war. He was especially good at mediating within the community. He listened to everyone so that no team would be left out.” He added, “That was true before the war with White and in conversations with Gold, too. If Jaha hadn’t been there, things between us really might have turned sour. He did a great job building bridges between us. I thought there was a lot I could learn from him.”

Reporter Jeong Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.