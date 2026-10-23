“You be an actor; I’ll be a mom”... There was a reason Jin Seon-kyu broke down in tears when his wife Park Bo-kyung won an award (‘Master Jang Hang-jun’)

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards (Blue Dragon Series Awards) took place on the 31st at CHROMA, Paradise City, in Incheon. Park Bo-kyung, who won Best Supporting Actress, and her husband Jin Seon-kyu look surprised.

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu expressed both gratitude and regret toward Park Bo-kyung, his wife and fellow actor.

On the second episode of the SBS variety show ‘Master Jang Hang-jun,’ which aired on the 22nd, Jin Seon-kyu appeared as a guest and engaged in a lively battle of wits with Jang Hang-jun. The two close friends’ unrestrained accusations and counterattacks against each other in particular drew laughs. The episode’s ratings peaked at 2.55%, and ‘Jin Seon-kyu Jang Hang-jun doppelgangers’ ranked No. 1 on the real-time trends on a portal site during the broadcast, demonstrating viewers’ keen interest. (Nielsen Korea, households in the Seoul metropolitan area)

Recalling his first meeting with Jin Seon-kyu, Jang Hang-jun showed he was still holding a grudge, saying, “Jin Seon-kyu was happier to see writer Kim Eun-hee than me.” He then revealed (?) that Jin was “the man who used to look down on me before The Man Who Lives with the King.” Jin replied, “Honestly, I didn’t know Hang-jun hyung very well,” taking a playful jab at his own lack of name recognition—one only a close friend could make—before admitting, “The moment I met writer Kim Eun-hee, I was like, ‘Wow,’ and couldn’t help but marvel.” His confession drew laughs. Jang launched into “Mo-ham-jun” mode (a blend of “slander” and Jang Hang-jun), claiming, “Jin Seon-kyu sent dried persimmons to my house, and there was a bundle of 50,000-won bills underneath.” As Jang got carried away, Jin wittily cut him off: “Hyung, are you becoming a pathological liar? Take your meds!” His retort prompted more laughter. Jang’s shameless accusations and Jin’s quick-witted one-upmanship added to the fun.

In particular, Jin Seon-kyu snubbed Jang Hang-jun, who was right in front of him, and bowed 90 degrees to director Park Chan-wook on a tablet, apparently getting under Jang’s skin (?). But when asked whom he would choose if both Jang and Park offered him a role at the same time, Jin said, “I’d choose director Jang Hang-jun,” astonishing Jang and making everyone laugh. Jin continued with unexpected praise, saying, “Director Jang, who drew his sword with The Man Who Lives with the King, is going to cut something down,” and that he had “the freshness of someone just starting out.” He showed his skill at keeping Jang on his toes. Jin then had everyone bursting into laughter with a jab disguised as a compliment: “After watching The King’s Warden, I thought it didn’t seem like something Hang-jun hyung had made.”

Jin Seon-kyu’s candid stories, woven into the uproarious laughter, also captivated viewers. The episode revealed the story of his audition for The Outlaws, a turning point for him; how his wife Park Bo-kyung’s support allowed him to pursue his dream of becoming an actor; and his thoughts on his wife being recognized for her acting. Jin’s heartfelt affection for Park in particular brought a moving moment. “When we were expecting a child, my wife told me, ‘You go ahead and be an actor; I’ll be a mom,’” he said, adding that he “resolved to succeed through acting.” He also said, “My wife passed every audition she went to,” and, “I wondered what would happen if she couldn’t even give an acceptance speech, but she did much better than I did.” His pride in his wife’s success warmed viewers’ hearts.

The full-fledged audition brought out the outlandish premise of ‘Master Jang Hang-jun,’ prompting laughter. As the plot of Jang Hang-jun’s next project, ‘Hangjun’s Odyssey!’, spiraled out of control—with “filming entirely on location overseas” and “a shoot spanning 10 years”—Jin Seon-kyu could only shake his head in disbelief. But he soon threw himself into it, delivering an impassioned performance of super-speed travel and even adopting the youthful voice of boy Hang-jun. His smooth, playful delivery of the ‘Hangjun’s Odyssey?!’ script won over the entire Master Jang Hang-jun team.

But when Jang Hang-jun presented a contract, Jin Seon-kyu questioned why he hadn’t shown him the script and even asked, “Isn’t this a scam?”—bringing laughs right to the end. The chemistry between Jang and Song Eun-i and Kim Poong, who were fully committed to the “secret audition” concept, and Jin, who played along brilliantly, amplified the signature humor of ‘Master Jang Hang-jun.’

Jang Hang-jun and Jin Seon-kyu’s spot-on banter and lively conversation brought laughs, while their candid stories also left a warm afterglow. Above all, ‘Hang-jun-style talk,’ packed with the ‘master’ Jang Hang-jun’s swagger, bravado, and outlandish accusations, drew out Jin’s playful side and showcased the appeal of a new kind of self-driving talk show.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.