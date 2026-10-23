Kwon Seong-min PD of 'The Community 2' addresses the finale controversy... “Simulation remains a challenge” (Comprehensive)

Kwon Seong-min PD of 'The Community 2.' Photo courtesy of Wavve

The rules of the game could be meticulously designed, but there was no way to calculate the human emotions that built up over eight nights and nine days.

Kwon Seong-min PD, who directed Wavve's original series 'The Community 2: The Invisible Hand' (hereafter 'The Community 2'), opened up about the controversy surrounding the finale, unexpected variables the production team had not anticipated, and the social messages he wanted to convey through the program.

'The Community 2,' whose finale was released on the 9th, is a social-experiment survival series in which contestants with different resources and powers bargain and negotiate for survival and prize money. The show achieved strong results, including No. 1 across all genres in weekly viewing hours on Wavve, a spot near the top of the metric for attracting new paid subscribers for six consecutive weeks, and No. 1 in combined TV-OTT buzz. But the finale sparked differing opinions over Gold Team member Luna's (Park Se-seung) final attack and the structure of the game.

Kwon first said he felt “relieved,” adding, “I edited it from the beginning of the year until the week it aired. It was a demanding program to produce. For the past seven or eight months, I was someone living in Community Town. Now I'm getting back to reality and catching up on what's been happening in the real world.”

Kwon Seong-min PD of 'The Community 2.' Photo courtesy of Wavve

The finale's ending drew the most attention. Luna broke through the majority coalition's efforts to check her and launched a final attack, winning more prize money than any other contestant. But controversy arose over the rules revealed in the finale and the attack-and-defense structure.

Kwon said, “There seem to have been a variety of reactions. Some people weren't happy with the ending, some enjoyed it, and others probably didn't think much of it.” He added, “Even those who got angry had enjoyed the show through episode 9, so they may have wanted to express their dissatisfaction. I felt sorry to those who had shown us their affection, and I wanted to explain things as fully as possible, so I wrote a post on my personal channel.”

The biggest unexpected variable for the production team was Gold Team's isolation. Kwon admitted, “We didn't expect Gold to be completely excluded. If things reached an extreme, the ending would become extreme too. Watching it happen on set, we thought, ‘This is a big problem.’”

He continued, “It's easy to simulate the difficulty of games or quizzes. In the room next to our editing room was 'BLOODY GAME X,' and next to that was 'War of Fate,' so we sometimes helped each other out by solving quizzes together.” He explained, “In 'The Community,' it's important to interact and make decisions over eight nights and nine days, so I realized we couldn't simulate that using other people. I think it's still a challenge.”

In fact, unexpected situations began on the first day. Kwon said, “From the moment Vector (Jung Jae-ho) started giving away food for free on day one, I wanted to stop him.” He added, “In other games, the dealer may have room to give directions, but we do everything through audio broadcasts. The problem is, audio broadcasts break immersion.”

He reflected, “I realized that we shouldn't set up too many variables. We should leave more room for freedom, but because we made the dilemmas so tightly structured, the outcomes themselves had too many variables.”

Kwon Seong-min PD of 'The Community 2.' Photo courtesy of Wavve

'The Community 2' is a program that turns real-world economics and international politics into a game. While Season 1 dealt with clashes over politics and beliefs within a single community, Season 2 broadened its scope to economic interests between groups and the international community.

Kwon explained, “We framed Season 1 strongly around politics, but there was an economic aspect too. So I wondered what it would be like to shift the focus to economics, one of the two main pillars.” He continued, “We said economics was the main subject of Season 2, but it ultimately led to politics. The separate teams engage in economic activity through negotiations and agreements, and I think that reflects how things happen in the international community.”

He added, “It took more than two years to produce Season 2, and in the meantime, news about how much international affairs affect Korean society seemed to become more important.” He also noted, “Is what the international community calls international law really law? It seemed to me that the turmoil the international community is going through now stems from things like that.”

The subtitle, 'The Invisible Hand,' also came from economics. Laughing, Kwon said, “'The invisible hand' is one of the best-known terms related to economics. It also sounded cool.” He added, “When there are no shared institutions or rules, people gain advantages through negotiation and trade. I wanted to explore trade based on comparative advantage and the dilemmas of choice discussed in economics.”

The resources and powers of each team also reflected the structure of the real international community. Kwon explained, “We had the United States in mind to some extent with White. Basically, a country that issues the reserve currency controls the currency and has the power to wage war.” He continued, “The United States actually issues dollars without a cap, so it wouldn't make sense to impose a cap in the rules. That's why we didn't include one.”

They even considered making actual currency. He said, “We went to the Dongdaemun metal market and tried out a 3D printer,” then laughed, “If we had introduced it, wouldn't Baul (Nux) have spent all day printing money?”

But issuing currency without a cap led to unexpected situations. Kwon reflected, “Vector would say ‘10 quintillion,’ and Luna ‘1 trillion,’ and we did think it would seem kind of lame if we called out numbers like that too.” He added, “Putting a cap in place would distort part of the program itself, so I think the lack of a cap led to things like that.”

Blue was likened to countries that supply natural resources, such as oil-producing nations, while Red was likened to countries centered on human resources, providing labor while also generating pollution. He added, “Gold is a latecomer. If you think of the present day, you could see it as China, or in a way, as cryptocurrency. I think it's up to viewers to interpret it.”

Kwon Seong-min PD of 'The Community 2.' Photo courtesy of Wavve

To convey the complex economic system, the rules were revealed in stages. Kwon explained, “I enjoy Nintendo and PlayStation. Their tutorials are well designed. Even if you know nothing, they'll tell you, ‘Go forward, try jumping.’ Once you get used to that, they'll teach you the next step.”

He continued, “In something like 'The Devil's Plan,' they explain the game for three or four minutes before each game, but I found it difficult to absorb everything and then watch right away.” He added, “I thought it would be good if people like me, who had trouble keeping up and adapting, could follow along step by step.”

However, he was also aware of the mixed reactions to revealing the rules in stages. Kwon said, “Because we can't know the future, we focus on the present. Isn't that what the reality we live in is like?” He added, “I think it's an important device for immersion and drama, so it has pros and cons. We've received a range of feedback, so I think we need to take it into account.”

Seungwoo Appa, who stood out as Maillard on 'The Community 2.' Photo courtesy of Wavve

Casting the contestants also involved intense discussion. The production team met about 100 candidates and ultimately cast 17, with differing criteria reflected within the team as well. Kwon explained, “The production team is a bit like 'The Community' too. There are three main producers, and the other two have values and sensibilities that are the opposite of mine. Since what I consider the middle ground may not actually be the middle, I built the team with people whose views differed from mine.”

He continued, “I looked for people with a broad grounding in the humanities who could identify what aspects of the program should come through. But another producer sometimes recommended people who could bring out the showmanship.” He added, “We looked at each contestant in different ways and in depth, so I think we cast a balanced group.”

Among them, Maillard (Seungwoo Appa), the Red Team leader, was cast because of his experience running a kitchen. Seungwoo Appa, a YouTuber and former chef, led negotiations and alliances with other teams on the program.

Kwon said, “In our program, what's important isn't solving problems with exceptional intelligence, but knowing how to persuade people, understand context, and use interpersonal skills and good judgment.” He added, “The kitchen is a place where relationships are important. He had been a worker and had also managed a business with employees. So I thought he might have a talent for spotting talent.”

He recalled, “We interviewed him as soon as he arrived from the airport, and at first I thought it might be difficult. But as he became more engaged with our questions, his energy picked up.” He added, “I had a feeling that if we brought him on, he would make something happen.”

Kwon expressed regret over the early elimination of Jinny (Lee Jina), who returned after appearing in Season 1. He said, “I think things would have unfolded completely differently if Jinny had stayed until the second half.” He added, “Jinny is a very economically minded person. In a deal between Gold and White, I think Jinny would have made practical rather than emotional judgments.”

He also said, “Jinny was different when taking part in the Season 1 test compared with the Season 2 test. Jinny had become gentler.” He added that Jinny had said that appearing in Season 1 allowed Jinny to hear, up close, the stories of people Jinny otherwise might never have met in a lifetime.

Kwon Seong-min PD of 'The Community 2.' Photo courtesy of Wavve

What particularly impressed Kwon this season was the moment when the contestants were tense ahead of a war. “Episode 5 was a long one. A lot of people like the final ‘Brave New World,’ but I also like seeing the contestants feel tense as the clouds of war gather before it. The events and concepts dealt with in the program are big and fictional, but within it, it feels more like a quasi-reality than a game, so the emotions these people feel are intense.”

Ultimately, what Kwon wanted to show through 'The Community' series was the relationships and communication between different people. “Both Season 1 and Season 2 talk about how things might have been better if we had mixed more, talked, and rubbed along together. In real life too, as online spaces take up a larger share of our lives, it seems the threshold for understanding someone or putting up with them is getting lower and lower. I think the program shows that our society doesn't improve when it's made up only of fragmented communication and communication stripped of context.”

On the possibility of producing a third season, he took a cautious stance, saying, “Whether it's made isn't up to me to decide; I think that decision will be made by others.”

Even so, he left the door open to the possibility, saying, “I've enjoyed studying the social sciences. I enjoy the process of translating them and presenting them.” He added, “There are still many fields we haven't explored, including science, philosophy, religion, and culture. I think there's room to shape those into a show.”

Reporter Jeong Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.