Park Bo-gum earns national hairdresser certification; returns in November with ‘Bogum’s Magical 2’ and its fun-content appeal

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Park Bo-gum has earned a national technical certification in hairdressing and will take on ‘Bogum’s Magical’ as a more polished version of himself.

Set to premiere this coming November, tvN’s ‘Bogum’s Magical 2’ follows the operation of a special hair salon in a small seaside village, where both hair and hearts are tended to. Returning for Season 2 as a more grown-up ‘Director Park,’ Park Bo-gum will be joined by actor Lee Sang-yi, his close friend who played a major role in Season 1, as well as new cast member Ko Kyung-pyo. The trio is expected to show off outstanding chemistry.

After earning a national technical qualification in barbering during his military service, Park Bo-gum recently passed the national technical qualification exam for Hairdresser (General). Now qualified in hairdressing as well as barbering, he is set to return to ‘Bogum’s Magical 2’ as an upgraded ‘Director Park.’

This latest success is especially meaningful as the result of Park Bo-gum’s sincerity and steady efforts, which have continued since the previous season. In ‘Bogum’s Magical,’ he took on the challenge of earning a national technical qualification in hairdressing. Despite his busy schedule, he kept practicing perms whenever he could and prepared seriously for the exam, but unfortunately failed on his first attempt.

But his challenge was not over. Even while preparing for ‘Bogum’s Magical 2’ and managing a busy schedule, he resumed practicing hairdressing and, after trying again, achieved the valuable result of passing. He ultimately cleared the hurdle of the national hairdresser qualification, whose average pass rate is only in the 20–30% range, further underscoring his sincerity and steady commitment to hairdressing.

The ‘Teaser 0,’ released today (the 23rd), is also drawing attention. It shows Park Bo-gum heading to work with eager steps in a small seaside village shimmering with sunlight on the water. His dazzling looks and smile full of excitement convey his anticipation as he prepares to embark on a new journey.

The new hair salon, sure to draw gasps, has also been unveiled. Looking at the salon, where flower vines create an exotic atmosphere, Park Bo-gum called it “a place where magic happens,” prompting anticipation for the magical transformations awaiting its customers. The short, just 15-second video has already heightened anticipation for the second chapter of ‘Bogum’s Magical’ and for what new feats the returning, more grown-up ‘Director Park’ will accomplish.

tvN’s ‘Bogum’s Magical 2’ will premiere this coming November.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.