Lee Seo-jin: “I’d kiss Kim Kwang-kyu for 150 billion won”... Money talks (My Genie Secretary)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Lee Seo-jin became utterly candid in the face of 150 billion won. He had said he wouldn’t kiss a man even for an Academy Award, but when offered a huge sum of money, he said he wouldn’t turn down even a kiss with Kim Kwang-kyu, drawing laughs.

On the SBS variety show My Genie Secretary, airing on the 23rd, actor Son Suk-ku appears as a guest and shares some lively banter with Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

At the Busan International Film Festival that day, Son Suk-ku chatted about various topics while Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu attended closely to him. In particular, his revelation that he had filmed a bed scene with a male actor sparked an unexpected debate about kissing.

In a preview clip, Son Suk-ku revealed, “I’ve even filmed a bed scene with a man,” adding, “We shot it as a long take for a full seven minutes, but when I watched the finished version, it was about 20 seconds.” Kim Kwang-kyu, listening to him, asked Lee Seo-jin whether he could kiss a man. Lee firmly refused, saying, “I wouldn’t do it even for an Academy Award.”

But as soon as money came up, the situation changed 180 degrees.

When Kim Kwang-kyu asked, “Would you do it for $100 million?”, Lee Seo-jin answered without the slightest hesitation, “Of course I would.” He instantly changed his attitude in the face of the enormous sum—about 150 billion won.

That wasn’t the end of it. The production staff upped the ante, asking, “Would you also kiss Kim Kwang-kyu for 150 billion won?” Lee Seo-jin thought for a moment, then replied, “I would.” When Kim Kwang-kyu was instead appalled and said he would absolutely never do it, Lee Seo-jin retorted, “You’re doing it with me—what have you got to lose?” sending the set into a fit of laughter.

The broadcast also reveals the unexpected bromance between Lee Seo-jin and Son Suk-ku. Lee showed his caring side by personally tying Son’s tie, and Kim Kwang-kyu, watching them, added to the laughter by saying, “They look like they’re dating.”

The trio’s lively rapport can be seen on My Genie Secretary, airing on the 23rd at 11:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.