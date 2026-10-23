Ji Ye-eun and VATA’s wedding: Yoo Jae-suk to host, Kim Jong-kook to sing, but fellow Running Man member Ji Seok-jin gets turned down

Photo courtesy of SBS

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] An unexpected rivalry also breaks out among the Running Man members over who will host and sing at Ji Ye-eun’s wedding.

In Sunday’s episode of SBS’s Running Man, airing on the 25th, the members take on the “Corporate Card Odyssey” race to protect their wallets.

From the opening, the members dive into catching up and sharing what they’ve been up to. When Haha asks Ji Seok-jin, who recently took a couples’ trip to Italy, “Are you expecting a second child?”, Ji Seok-jin jokingly replies, “When that kid is born, I’ll name them ‘Rome,’” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

The conversation then turns to Ji Ye-eun, who is preparing to get married. With Yoo Jae-suk set to host and Kim Jong-kook to sing a congratulatory song, the wedding lineup is already taking shape. Ji Seok-jin and Song Ji-hyo also express interest in singing, but Ji Ye-eun firmly turns them down, saying, “I’m good,” drawing laughs.

Ji Seok-jin, who released a song with Ji Ye-eun as “Chungju Ji Clan,” can’t hide his disappointment at missing the chance to sing at the wedding. Watching this, Yoo Jae-suk teases him again with an unexpected alternative: “Naeun’s birthday is coming up, so sing then.”

The cheerful mood doesn’t last long. As the members enjoy the coffee and desserts provided from the start, the truth behind the seemingly no-strings-attached treat soon comes to light. The “Corporate Card Odyssey” race takes place in Jongno 3-ga, which was ranked No. 1 on Time Out’s list of the “World’s Coolest Neighborhoods” and was also featured by CNN.

If the members fail to get a corporate card, they’ll have to pay for various expenses incurred throughout the day with their personal cards—and the coffee and desserts in front of them are no exception. The members, who had been chatting at their leisure, quickly change their tune and launch into a desperate effort to avoid paying out of pocket. With even small expenses, not to mention meals, requiring their close attention, all eyes are on whether they can get their hands on a corporate card and protect their wallets.

The wallet-protection race, “Corporate Card Odyssey,” set in Jongno 3-ga, will air on Running Man on Sunday the 25th at 6:10 p.m.

Jung Bit, Reporter | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.