Jun Hyun-moo on the toll of malicious comments: ‘Even looked into surgery to have his nipples removed’ (‘Boss in the Mirror’)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] TV personality Jun Hyun-moo will reveal that he once considered nipple removal surgery after receiving malicious comments calling his nipples off-putting.

On the 25th, Jun Hyun-moo will open up on KBS2’s *Boss in the Mirror* (hereafter, the show) about his struggles with his unlikable image early in his broadcasting career, drawing attention. “The first malicious comment I ever got was, ‘Even your nipples are off-putting,’” he says, going on to make the unrestrained confession: “I got comments saying, ‘You could hang a jacket from your nipples.’”

Jun Hyun-moo leaves everyone astonished when he reveals, “They said even my nipples were off-putting, so I looked into surgery to have them cut off.” He says, “The doctor told me they didn’t recommend it because it’s an operation that causes too much bleeding,” sharing the bittersweet story of how he seriously considered nipple removal surgery and causing a stir in the studio.

Jun Hyun-moo says, “No matter how hard I worked on TV, I got so much abuse about my appearance from people I didn’t know that I started taking care of myself, with hair removal, procedures and the like.” He reportedly opens up candidly about how he felt at the time, saying, “When people said they didn’t want to see me on TV, I thought I had to change.”

In response to Jun Hyun-moo’s startling confession, his close friend Um Ji-in says with surprise, “I knew he’d been worried about this, but I didn’t realize he’d been so seriously troubled by it.” Kim Sook also sympathizes with him, saying, “He must have been so shocked to have even looked into surgery,” and comforts him: “It’s all in the past now, so we can laugh about it.” The story of Jun Hyun-moo’s days as an “unlikable” figure, when he even considered nipple removal surgery, will be shared on the show.

KBS2’s *Boss in the Mirror* airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.