'Lonely Chairman Shin' Shin Yoon-seung Left Clutching His Neck Because of His Wife Na Hyun-young and Secretary Kim Yeo-woon ('Gag Concert')

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] A talented “audience idol” is born on “Reverse Run” on Gag Concert.

On Gag Concert, airing on the 25th, a bubbly female audience member joins the audience-participation segment “Reverse Run” as the new youngest member of “Ppo-kyu,” performing alongside Jo Su-yeon, Yeon Ye-rim, Lee Sang-eun and Shim Moon-gyu. Meanwhile, Shin Yoon-seung's ordeal continues on “Lonely Chairman Shin.”

“Ppo-kyu” brings a female audience member on as its youngest member. She shows off her charm with celebrity impressions, one of the basic skills of an idol. She then takes on a Random Play Dance, showing off her unstoppable energy with everything from Soyeon's “I'm Quitting” to ILLIT's “It's Me.”

She even nails the ending pose, another basic skill for an idol. Expectations are high for the scene-stealing performance by the “charisma-packed” audience member who captured everyone's attention.

On “Lonely Chairman Shin,” Chairman Shin's wife, Na Hyun-young, appears with his secretary, Kim Yeo-woon. Shin Yoon-seung then confesses his love for Na Hyun-young, saying, “After I die, all my assets and the company will be yours.”

Later, when Na Hyun-young says she's cold, Kim Yeo-woon takes off her own jacket and gives it to her. But Kim's suspicious outfit underneath leaves Shin Yoon-seung clutching the back of his neck. The scene sparks curiosity about the suspicious secret the two are hiding that has left Shin Yoon-seung feeling lonely.

Kim Ga-eun, who appears shortly afterward as “Maid Kim,” says she made various efforts to lift Shin Yoon-seung's spirits. But her efforts only infuriate him, and are expected to provoke big laughs.

Meanwhile, KBS2's Gag Concert airs on the 25th at 10:35 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.