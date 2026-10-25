Jung Ji-sun erupts in anger over overcooked dim sum: “There were guests outside, so I was trying to stay quiet...” (Boss in the Mirror)

Photo provided by KBS

[Ahn So-yoon, reporter for Sportschosun] Jung Ji-sun of Boss in the Mirror unleashes fierce anger during a special collaboration with New York star chef Shim Seong-cheol.

The episode of KBS2’s Boss in the Mirror (hereafter, Boss in the Mirror), airing on the 25th will reveal a special collaboration between “Chinese cuisine queen” Jung Ji-sun and Michelin-starred chef Shim Seong-cheol, who runs as many as seven locations in Manhattan, New York. A total of 27 staff members from both teams will turn out to prepare 400 servings of food for a special menu combining Jung’s signature Chinese cuisine with Shim’s Korean and Western dishes. The preparations were so demanding that Chef Shim Seong-cheol confessed, “I couldn’t sleep for three days,” and the two chefs create palpable tension from the very start.

With all seats sold out and 400 guests flocking to the event, an unexpected crisis hits Jung Ji-sun. While preparing “Special Three-Color Dim Sum,” a signature dish worthy of the “queen of dim sum,” the dim sum gets overcooked. Jung can’t hide her feelings, saying, “The manager asked me not to yell, so I tried to hold back, but suddenly I got angry.” She ultimately discards the overcooked dim sum without hesitation and starts cooking it again, adding to the tension in the kitchen, it is reported.

Meanwhile, the Boss in the Mirror cast also visits the collaboration venue to lend their support. Jeon Hyun-moo and Kim Sook repeatedly express their admiration as they taste the food, but also make teasing complaints to Jung Ji-sun, bringing laughs. Jung remarks, “The table where Jeon Hyun-moo and Kim Sook were sitting was the most demanding,” prompting laughter with her astonishment.

A portrait of Jung Ji-sun, drawn by Jeon Hyun-moo himself, will also be unveiled. Jeon surprises her with the painting he painstakingly worked on all night. Jung receives the portrait, which captures her with 100% accuracy—even down to her signature dark eyeliner—and says, “I actually hung the painting at my location in Taiwan,” adding a heartwarming touch. Will the special collaboration between Jung Ji-sun and Chef Shim Seong-cheol, held amid hair-trigger tension, end in success? The full story will be revealed in the episode of Boss in the Mirror.

KBS2’s Boss in the Mirror airs every Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.