‘Handsome-Man Radar’ Kim Ddolddol on why he came to ‘Malja Show’ without Hong Seok-cheon: “To meet handsome men” (‘Malja Show’)

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Dr. Dong-Sun Jang, the “Park Chan-ho of the brain science world,” and “the hottest name” Kim Ddolddol will appear on “Malja Show.”

The episode of KBS2’s “Malja Show” airing on the 26th will feature the special “Is It Just Me?” Neuroscientist Dong-Sun Jang and YouTuber Kim Ddolddol, who has 430,000 subscribers, will appear as guests, offering expert insight and empathy on a wide range of concerns.

Jang, who proudly calls himself “the brain science world’s chatterbox,” jokes, “Choi Go-minsu, Orbit, Park Chan-ho, and me—we’re the four top chatterboxes.” When Choi Go-minsu appeared on the show earlier, Kim Young-hee was left sweating over his unstoppable urge to chat. She declares that she will enforce the “Choi Go-minsu rule” on Jang, forcibly cutting him off if he talks for a minute or more. Viewers are eager to see how “Brain-minsu” Jang will get around the rule.

That day, Jang will reveal three ways to tell whether someone is addicted to dopamine. Stories from people with related concerns follow. One in particular shocks everyone: a person says deliveries have piled up like a mountain outside their home because they can’t stop impulse buying. Jang offers the person a neuroscience-based diagnosis and a clear solution.

Kim Ddolddol, who hosts the web variety show “Jewel Box” with Hong Seok-cheon, spotlighting handsome men, says he is thrilled to be appearing on KBS for the first time. He adds, “I recently saw a short featuring the man with the ‘incredibly fun-to-look-at face,’ who was the star of a 10-million-view hit on Malja-ting. I came hoping I might get to meet some handsome men today, too,” revealing why he came and drawing laughs.

He puts his exceptional instincts to work, spotting the handsome men hidden in the audience that day. Impressed by the “Ddolddol Radar,” Kim Young-hee suggests making a new 10-million-view short and opens “Kim Ddolddol’s Jewel Box” on the spot. Viewers are eager to find out who Kim Ddolddol will pick as the next potential star of a 10-million-view hit.

Meanwhile, KBS2’s “Malja Show” airs Monday the 26th at 10 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.