Kim Yeon-koung’s tactical nous pays off: Wonder Dogs beat Japan’s top high school to avenge loss from a year ago (‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’)

Screenshot from ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Bit] The Pilsung Wonderdogs, led by coach Kim Yeon-koung, staged a dramatic comeback against Japan’s Shujitsu High School, overturning a 0–2 deficit in sets to win.

In episode 3 of ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2,’ which aired on the 25th, the Pilsung Wonderdogs (hereafter, the Wonder Dogs) faced Shujitsu High School, Japan’s top high school volleyball team, and won after a full five-set battle, sending viewers’ dopamine levels soaring.

Overwhelmed by Shujitsu’s dominant start, the Wonder Dogs lost the first two sets in a row and faced the threat of a straight-set defeat. Hwang Yeon-ju encouraged her teammates, who were on the brink, saying, “Let’s not try to take responsibility for everything ourselves. Why try to take responsibility and make decisions alone? We’re here, too.” Coach Kim Yeon-koung also showed her faith in the players, saying, “There’s no need to be nervous. It’s okay to make mistakes. You can do it.”

In the third set, as the team looked to turn the momentum around, coach Kim Yeon-koung’s tactical acumen began to shine. Emphasizing blocking, Kim brought out a strategy that used the middle blockers to draw the opponents’ attention away and make the most of Hwang Yeon-ju’s attacks. In a tightly contested set, Inkuushi followed Kim’s instructions and hit the ball deep into the opposing court. Inkuushi’s attacks, showing marked improvement from last season, were heartening to watch.

Middle blocker Kim Bo-bin’s performance also caught the eye. Having struggled to get a starting opportunity with her club team, Kim made her presence felt by scoring with well-timed blocks and then converting a quick attack. Coach Kim Yeon-koung had recognized Kim Bo-bin’s ability to execute slide attacks and made active use of it.

Kim Bo-bin shone on the court, perfectly carrying out the strategy, and made a strong impression—even earning the nickname “Kim Bo-bit.” Meanwhile, to make up for Inkuushi’s relatively shaky reception, Kim Yeon-koung instructed Chae-Rim Baek to cover for her. The Wonder Dogs then regained their defensive stability and the momentum of the match, finally taking the third set and turning things around with a crucial blocking point from Baek. Baek’s performance—covering every corner of the court and doing her part on both offense and defense—helped fuel the Wonder Dogs’ comeback.

In the fourth set, the Wonder Dogs opened the scoring with a point from Hwang Yeon-ju and kept up intense rallies with fearless defense and bold spike attacks. With fatigue having been cited as a factor in their loss in the previous match, Kim Yeon-koung countered Shujitsu’s attack with a strategy that played to each player’s strengths, including bringing in Lee Ye-eun and Ji Min-gyeong to bolster the defense. Hwang also showed the poise of a veteran, taking responsibility for scoring herself despite shaky reception. The challenge and passion she brought to the court after coming out of retirement drew admiration. In a breathless chase, with each side quickly matching the other’s one-point lead, the Wonder Dogs won the set 25–22 to force a fifth.

Ahead of the decisive fifth set, Kim Yeon-koung adopted a strategy of drawing attention to Hwang Yeon-ju while making use of Inkuushi. The Shujitsu coach responded with powerful serves, intensifying the battle of wits between the teams. In the midst of it all, Hwang followed Kim’s instruction to pull her hands away during a blocking situation and scored a point.

The two, once teammates on the court, now showed perfect chemistry as coach and player. The trust and experience of the two legends made for a moving moment. The fifth set remained unpredictable until the end and went to deuce. With Inkuushi delivering points on offense and Chae-Rim Baek adding stability on both sides of the ball, the Wonder Dogs fought back to win 18–16, completing a dramatic comeback. It was a satisfying revenge, overcoming a 0–2 deficit in sets to repay the loss from a year earlier. The comeback drama created by the Wonder Dogs, who never gave up, brought both thrilling excitement and a lasting impression.

According to ratings agency Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of MBC’s ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’ posted a 3.0% rating among viewers aged 20–54, a key indicator of channel competitiveness that reflects changes in media consumption. For the third consecutive week, it ranked No. 1 in the 20–54 demographic, beating every variety show broadcast on Sunday. Household ratings in the Seoul metropolitan area and nationwide surpassed 5.4%, marking another personal best amid an unrelenting rise. In particular, when the opposing team’s attack went out of bounds and the Wonder Dogs scored the final point in a gripping 17–16 deuce in the fifth set, the minute-by-minute rating surged to a peak of 7.4%, drawing cheers from viewers.

Next week, the Wonder Dogs are set to face the women’s professional volleyball club Incheon Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, which includes Pyo Seung-ju, captain of the Wonder Dogs in season 1, and setter Lee Na-yeon. It will be the first match of season 2 played in front of a live audience, and the Wonder Dogs will face opponents who know their strengths and weaknesses better than anyone. With yesterday’s allies now today’s rivals, viewers are eagerly looking forward to seeing how these two teams, who know each other so well, will compete.

Episode 4 of MBC’s ‘Rookie Coach Kim Yeon-koung 2’ will air on Sunday, November 1, at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.