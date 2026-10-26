“I’m not okay”... Kim Yoo Jung breaks down in ‘100 Days of Lies,’ shows Park Jin-young her true feelings for the first time

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Viewers at home wept along with Kim Yoo Jung as she broke down in tears.

In the sixth episode of tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Lies,’ which aired on the 25th and was written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yu In-sik and Yunjin Kim, Geum Seok-jung (Kam Woo-sung) was shot and killed by Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu). Witnessing the scene, Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim Yoo Jung) broke down in the arms of Sato Hideo/Kim Tae-ung (Park Jin-young), making for a heart-wrenching moment. Sato Shinichi was also shown ordering an investigation into Geum Seok-jung’s personal details and murmuring the name Geum Seo-hui, who shared the same rare surname, heightening the tension.

What changed Lee Ga-gyeong’s mind about quitting her work as a spy was Yoo Philip (Lee Moo-saeng)’s plea: “Even if you can’t understand our cause, couldn’t you at least understand Soran, and what that person is trying to achieve?” Earlier, Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo) had changed Yoo Philip’s mind when he took up a gun, insisting that the “traitor” had to be dealt with. Yoo So-ran argued that Lee Ga-gyeong had no intention of betraying them and said, “This isn’t the time to set out to kill that girl. It’s time to persuade her and bring her back.”

Lee Ga-gyeong eventually returned to Huiwon and secured a promise from Yoo So-ran that she would finish the operation within a month and send Lee to the United States. Yoo So-ran then assigned Lee the task of winning Sato Hideo’s heart without developing personal feelings for him. Lee reported to the Government-General with a markedly changed outlook. Even in front of Sato Hideo, who was worried and apologetic about what had happened the day before, Lee pretended everything was fine. Unexpectedly, however, Fukuda (Kim Jung-hee) summoned Lee once again to interpret Geum Seok-jung’s interrogation. This time, he summoned Sato Hideo as well, raising tension and suspicion.

Fukuda said that Geum Seok-jung had asked only for “Geum Seo-hui,” even though another interpreter was available. But, just as the day before, Geum Seok-jung was reluctant to speak. Lee Ga-gyeong told Fukuda that she would try to persuade him in Joseonmal (Korean), then discreetly let Geum Seok-jung know that she and Yoo So-ran were on the same side. Lee also alluded to the fact that Yoo So-ran had survived safely at the site of Gugukdan’s Dongsoong-dong operation, reassuring him.

Meanwhile, in another interrogation room, colleague Na Byeong-sun (Kil Eun-sung) eventually revealed everything to protect his wife, exposing Geum Seok-jung’s entire identity. When he heard that Geum was from Gyeam-ri, Fukuda was flustered, seemingly reminded of a past he had forgotten. But he soon regained his composure and sent Lee Ga-gyeong and Sato Hideo away. Just as Lee was about to leave the interrogation room with a heavy heart, Geum Seok-jung called out, “Geum Seo-hui,” stopping Lee, and said, “Pick up a castella on your way back.” The remark left its meaning a mystery.

A short while later, Sato Shinichi came to see Geum Seok-jung. When the two faced each other again after 13 years, their circumstances were not much different from those of that time. Even as Geum denounced him as “a murderer. A murderer who killed and burned my family, my friends, and the people of our village,” Sato Shinichi showed not the slightest remorse. As the two faced off, with Geum Seok-jung consumed by anger and Sato Shinichi unmoved, two gunshots rang out in quick succession not far away. Na Byeong-sun and his wife had been shot dead.

Lee Ga-gyeong and Sato Hideo, who were heading for the first floor, also froze when they heard the gunshots. Then, as the third and final shot rang out, Lee ran toward Geum Seok-jung’s interrogation room despite Sato Hideo’s attempts to stop Lee. There, the two saw Sato Shinichi walking away and Geum Seok-jung’s body lying on the floor, soaked in blood. Even after Fukuda’s brazen lie that Geum had died of sepsis caused by his gunshot wounds, Lee turned away, concealing every emotion tangled up in fear and anger.

At the end of the episode, Sato Hideo followed Lee Ga-gyeong and took hold of Lee’s trembling hand. Apparently uneasy about letting Lee go home alone, Sato rode with Lee in a rickshaw and saw Lee to the front of the house. Left alone, Lee recalled Geum Seok-jung’s final moments and hesitated, unsure how to tell Yoo So-ran the news. Just as Lee turned away from the gate, Sato Hideo, who had not yet left, was standing in the rain. When Sato asked, “Ms. Geum Seo-hui, are you okay?”, Lee, who had been about to lie again, burst into tears that had been held back and said, “No, I’m not okay.” Sato Hideo embraced Lee without a word, offering comfort. As Lee confided their true feelings for the first time, Sato Hideo also stopped hiding his feelings, hinting at a major change between the two.

That day, episode six of ‘100 Days of Lies’ set a new personal best, with household ratings averaging 9.9% and peaking at 10.7% in the Seoul metropolitan area, and averaging 9.5% and peaking at 10.4% nationwide. It ranked first in its time slot across all channels, including terrestrial networks, in the Seoul metropolitan area. It also ranked first in its time slot across all channels, including terrestrial networks, among viewers aged 20–49, tvN’s target demographic. (Based on Nielsen Korea’s paid-platform data)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.