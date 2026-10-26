Original audition show ‘Superstar K’ returns after 11 years... Open auditions next month

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] ‘Superstar K,’ the nationwide audition show that launched stars including Seo In-guk, Huh Gak and Roy Kim, is making a comeback after 11 years. Once drawing a peak rating of over 21% and sweeping South Korea up in audition fever, the show bowed out in its final season with ratings in the 1% range. Now it is setting out to recreate its heyday.

According to a MyDaily report on the 26th, Mnet is preparing a new season of ‘Superstar K,’ with a broadcast in 2027 as its goal. It plans to announce the search for contestants and begin open auditions next month, in November.

The new program’s working title is ‘Superstar K 2027,’ though it may be changed later. Its basic concept—a nationwide music audition open to everyone, the hallmark of the original program—will remain. This time, it plans to recruit contestants without restrictions on age, gender, music genre or nationality. The idea is to discover talented people from a range of backgrounds rather than limit the search to a particular generation or type of music.

When ‘Superstar K’ first aired in 2009, it became a huge hit by opening up new opportunities for ordinary people who dreamed of becoming singers. Seo In-guk won the first season, followed by Huh Gak in Season 2, Ulala Session in Season 3 and Roy Kim in Season 4. Later winners included Parc Jae-jung, Kwak Jin-eon, Kevin Oh and Kim Young-geun.

Many singers who did not win also went on to become stars after using the program as a stepping stone. John Park, Busker Busker, Kang Seung-yoon, Kim Feel, Park Hye-won and Bolbbalgan4 were among those who came to public attention through ‘Superstar K.’ It was, quite simply, a launching pad for new singers.

Season 2, which aired in 2010, is still regarded as a legendary season of audition programs. The final, featuring Huh Gak and John Park, recorded an average rating of 18.1% across Mnet and KM TV, with a peak rating of 21.2%. The show was so popular at the time that it set a new record for the highest cable TV ratings ever.

Following the success of ‘Superstar K,’ audition programs began appearing one after another on terrestrial broadcasters as well, including MBC’s ‘The Great Birth’ and SBS’s ‘K-pop Star,’ setting off an audition craze across the TV industry.

But the glory did not last. Ratings and buzz declined with each season, and in 2016 the show tried to reinvent itself by dropping the season number and adopting the title ‘Superstar K 2016.’ It failed to regain the popularity of its heyday.

The final season, won by Kim Young-geun, ended on December 8 of that year. Its final episode drew a rating of 1.167%, a record low for the show, leaving fans disappointed.

Since then, Mnet has focused on idol-centered survival programs such as ‘Produce 101,’ ‘I-LAND,’ ‘Boys Planet’ and ‘Girls Planet.’ In this context, the returning ‘Superstar K’ is expected to set itself apart as a nationwide audition show that is not limited to a particular genre or to launching an idol group.

‘Superstar K’ once made history with ratings topping 21%, only to end its run in the 1% range. Attention is now focused on whether the original audition show, returning after 11 years, can create a new star to follow in the footsteps of Seo In-guk and Huh Gak.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.