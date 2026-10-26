‘Handsome-Pretty’ Seo Eun-soo transforms into a passionate baseball team leader... and clashes with results-driven Kim Woo-bin in ‘Gift’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Seo Eun-soo shows a new side as a passionate baseball team leader.

Premiering at 9:10 p.m. on December 5, tvN’s new Saturday-Sunday drama ‘Gift’ (written by Minju, Haeju and Sungeun; directed by Kim Kyu-tae and Ham Seung-hoon) is a coming-of-age sports drama about characters searching for answers between talent and effort. It is based on the baseball webtoon of the same name by Jeong Iri Iri, which is currently popular on Kakao Webtoon.

Stills of Seo Eun-soo as Yoon Seo-jin, a physical education teacher at Deokcheon High and head of its baseball team, have been released, drawing attention. In the drama, Yoon Seo-jin is endlessly warm toward the vulnerable but more fearless than anyone in the face of injustice. Yoon encourages the Deokcheon High baseball team members to dream freely and has the boldness to stand her ground against anyone to protect the team.

In the released stills, Yoon Seo-jin wears a Deokcheon High baseball team jacket and gazes warmly at something. The scenes of Yoon chatting naturally with the team members reveal an affectionate nature and the reassuring presence of a baseball team leader who takes thoughtful care of the students.

Above all, Yoon Seo-jin is won over by the Deokcheon High baseball team members’ passion and becomes their strongest supporter. In particular, results-focused coach Jeong Min-yong (Kim Woo-bin) and Yoon Seo-jin, who believes in the value of the process, are set to face off over the baseball team. The clash raises curiosity about how the two, with their differing convictions, will play off one another.

‘Gift,’ a drama adaptation of Jeong Iri Iri’s webtoon of the same name, tells the story of a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and takes up the post of coach for the worst-ranked high school baseball team in the country. The cast includes Kim Woo-bin, Seo Eun-soo, Yang Hyun-min, Hyun Bong-sik, Park Sang-nam, Lee Bong-ryun, Park Ji-a, Cha Bin, Han Si-hyeon, Seong-hyun Park, Han Tae-ha and Kim Gun-woo. The drama premieres at 9:10 p.m. on December 5.

Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.