Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang-yoon and Park Yoon-ho to star in TVING’s ‘Proxy College Entrance Exam’; release set for Nov. 23

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actors Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang-yoon and Park Yoon-ho make dangerous choices that put their lives on the line.

A TVING original series set to be released on November 23

The team behind ‘Proxy College Entrance Exam’ (written by Choi Su and directed by Park So-yeon) released a teaser trailer on the 26th, featuring unpredictable choices by young people who have crossed the line and building breathless tension.

‘Proxy College Entrance Exam’ follows students facing a test in which they must make it through the CSAT unscathed to avoid becoming failures in life. Amid an unpredictable story rife with betrayal and tricks, the fierce battle of wits and thrilling psychological warfare between three characters confronting an extreme dilemma deliver suspense on another level.

TVING’s latest offering is also raising expectations, following a string of successful, well-crafted works with fresh subject matter, including ‘Duty After School,’ ‘Pyramid Game,’ ‘Study Group’ and ‘The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.’ In particular, drama fans are excited to see director Park So-yeon, who showcased bold and nuanced direction in ‘Pyramid Game’ and other works that opened new horizons for TVING’s school dramas, team up with Choi Su, a writer with a solid command of the craft. Rising stars with distinctive personalities, including Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang-yoon and Park Yoon-ho, join trusted actors Uhm Ji-won, Park Hyuk-kwon and Baek Ji-won, guaranteeing the series’ quality.

In the newly released teaser, Nam Jae-yeop (Bae Hyun-sung) utters the enigmatic word, “Deal?” before Kang Geon-tae (Cha Kang-yoon) and Joo Hee-dong (Park Yoon-ho) are shown plunging into a game from which there is no turning back, heightening the tension. The words “Just one day with their lives on the line,” set against the familiar backdrop of an exam, further fuel curiosity about the storm their choices will unleash.

Kang Geon-tae, the “miracle” special scholarship student from a low-income family, appears before Nam Jae-yeop, a seemingly perfect, well-rounded model student who lives with a hidden sense of lack, and the two begin a precarious journey together despite being unable to coexist. Geon-tae’s only close friend, Joo Hee-dong, also becomes entangled, sending the trio’s relationship in an uncontrollable direction. Nam Jae-yeop’s enigmatic smile, which gives nothing away; Kang Geon-tae’s anxious gaze as he grips a crumpled report card; and Joo Hee-dong’s fierce expression as he shows his anger foreshadow an unsettling incident as their desires and emotions collide. Mysterious bundles of cash, bloodied cries, and scenes of the three closing in on one another and being driven into desperate situations are accompanied by the words, “A deal that will turn everything upside down begins,” deepening curiosity about the fallout from a deal that crosses the line. All eyes are on what kind of “deal” the three young people struck with their lives on the line.

Above all, the powerful chemistry among the three young actors heightens the viewer’s immersion. Bae Hyun-sung as Nam Jae-yeop, who hides a secret behind a perfect mask; Cha Kang-yoon as Kang Geon-tae, who makes a dangerous choice to survive; and Park Yoon-ho as Joo Hee-dong, who emerges as an unpredictable wildcard as his friendship begins to fracture—the three actors create palpable tension even in the brief teaser, raising expectations for their breathless psychological battles and explosive on-screen chemistry.

‘Proxy College Entrance Exam’ is an out-of-control crime thriller about one day with their lives on the line, as the characters’ respective senses of lack and desires collide and drive them toward an irreversible crime. It stars Bae Hyun-sung, Cha Kang-yoon and Park Yoon-ho, with Choi Su writing the screenplay and Park So-yeon, director of ‘Pyramid Game’ and ‘The Heavenly Idol,’ at the helm. The series will be released exclusively on TVING on November 23 (Monday).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.