'100 Days of Lies': Hyun-Ju Kim Captures TV Viewers’ Hearts with a Performance of Exceptional Depth

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Hyun-Ju Kim captivated viewers with a performance of exceptional depth.

In tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies' (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yu In-sik and Yunjin Kim), Hyun-Ju Kim has commanded attention in the role of Yu So-ran, a sniper for the anti-Japanese group Gukukdan.

In the drama, Yu So-ran has infiltrated Gyeongseong to assassinate Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), the Chief of Political Affairs at the Government-General of Chōsen. Having concealed her identity by posing as the wife of Korean-American correspondent Yu Philip (Lee Moo-saeng), So-ran is showing the sharpness and resolve that define a true sniper.

In particular, So-ran took up position on the second floor of Dongseung Silk Shop to assassinate Shinichi, aiming her rifle and waiting for her target to appear. As she watched the movement around her closely and looked for an opportunity to fire, her composure stood out as befitting a seasoned sniper. But when the operation turned out to be a trap and her comrades were put in danger, So-ran sprang into action without hesitation. Even amid a hail of bullets, she covered her comrades’ escape and kept firing after being shot in the arm, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Hyun-Ju Kim convincingly conveyed Yu So-ran’s coolheadedness through restrained movements and a piercing gaze. From the way she aimed her gun to her expression, which remained steady even in tense moments, Kim carefully captured the character’s focus and resolute determination. She also vividly portrayed So-ran’s daring and decisiveness in the face of danger, heightening viewers’ engagement.

With a performance that is both nuanced and powerful, Hyun-Ju Kim is firmly anchoring the drama and leaving a strong impression. Expectations are building for Yu So-ran’s exploits in the story ahead.

Meanwhile, tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies,' starring Hyun-Ju Kim, Kim You Jung, Park Jin-young, Lee Moo-saeng and Jin Seon-kyu, airs every Saturday and Sunday.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.