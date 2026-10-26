'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' star Jang Gyu-ri and 'Spooky in Love' star Kim Min-cheol cement their rising status with thriller 'The Perfect House'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actors Jang Gyu-ri and Kim Min-cheol, who have emerged as rising stars, are set for bold transformations in the thriller film 'The Perfect House' (directed by Jung Yong-ki and produced by Take Film).

In tvN's 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' Jang Gyu-ri transformed into Hong Jae-in, who has perfect pitch, naturally portraying the character's evolution across a wide span of time, from a student in uniform to a highly capable management agency CEO. In tvN's 'Spooky in Love,' Kim Min-cheol played Kang Ji-hwan, a handsome young ghost, and lent the drama strength through the finale with his distinctive presence as he stayed by the protagonist Yeo-ri's (Park Eun-bin) side.

Having each made a strong impression with their respective charms in hit dramas, the two actors are taking on more intense genre roles in 'The Perfect House.'

Making her screen debut as Gyubin, a college student with no one to turn to, Jang Gyu-ri displays a wide emotional range, from portraying a young person with realistic concerns that will resonate with her generation to erupting with fear and anger as she faces strange events in the new 'perfect house' she has moved into.

Jang Gyu-ri explained why she chose 'The Perfect House' for her screen debut, saying, “I was most drawn to the fact that it was a genre and a character I hadn't tried before, and I also found it interesting that real-world social issues were naturally woven into the horror genre.”

Kim Min-cheol transforms into Buyeong, Gyubin's longtime friend, who is the first to sense that the events unfolding in the house where she is staying are no mere coincidence. From comfortably trading banter with Gyubin to actively getting involved in the case after noticing signs that something is wrong, he helps drive both the drama's rhythm and suspense.

Kim Min-cheol said, “I hope viewers enjoy the curiosity and suspense as they follow along with Buyeong, who is the first to question what's happening in the house.”

In particular, Jang Gyu-ri and Kim Min-cheol draw on the natural rapport they have built over a long time together in the story to create a relationship in which they watch over one another at close range as everyday life turns into horror. The two actors, who have connected with audiences through their bright, lovely images, are now set to move between realistic portraits of youth and unpredictable horror in 'The Perfect House.' All eyes are on the new synergy they will bring to the film.

'The Perfect House' tells the story of a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and encounters strange events after starting to live with its elegant owner. The film stars Jang Gyu-ri, Bae Jong-ok and Kim Min-cheol, among others, and is directed by Jung Yong-ki, director of 'The Ghost of Oksu Station.' It opens on November 25.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.