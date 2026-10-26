Seo Kang-joon’s passion for acting and playful side... his true worth shines in ‘A Love Other Than Yours’

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Seo Kang-joon has raised the quality of ‘A Love Other Than Yours’ with his deep consideration of the character and attention to detail in his performance.

In KBS2’s Saturday-Sunday miniseries ‘A Love Other Than Yours,’ Seo Kang-joon plays Nam Goong-ho and is showcasing a broad acting range, spanning romance, a painful family history and office stories set at the company. He delicately portrays the character’s complex inner world as it emerges in different situations, drawing viewers into the story while adding to its appeal with the excitement of romance and the tension of dramatic moments.

Behind-the-scenes footage capturing Seo Kang-joon’s passion for bringing Nam Goong-ho to life has also drawn attention. In the making videos released each week, Seo carefully considers what Nam Goong-ho is feeling in each scene before filming and actively discusses how to express those emotions. Rather than simply delivering his lines and responding to the situations, he closely examines the reasons behind the character’s thoughts and feelings, showing how he builds a multidimensional portrayal. As he works to understand each scene’s intent and continually considers how to express it better, Seo’s earnest attitude toward the production comes through in full, capturing viewers’ attention.

Above all, Seo Kang-joon is deepening his performance by carefully exploring even subtle differences in emotional expression. He has shaped scenes in the drama while considering the difference between the emotions of Nam Goong-ho as conveyed to viewers and those felt by Lee Mi-do, his scene partner (played by Ahn Eun-jin). Seo’s efforts to delicately calibrate not only his gaze, expressions and tone of voice but also the nuances of emotion conveyed to his fellow actor make Nam Goong-ho’s emotional arc all the more convincing. This has led to performances that capture the character’s wide-ranging facets, leaving a deep impression and drawing viewers in with each episode.

Seo Kang-joon’s thoughtfulness shines even in scenes where his character displays raw emotions. When he has to put strong pressure on his scene partner, he is careful to make sure they are not hurt, and adds warmth to the set by checking if they are all right as soon as filming ends. He immerses himself in the performance in front of the camera to heighten the tension, but once filming is over, he makes a point of looking after his fellow actor first. This caring side reveals Seo’s human warmth and captures viewers’ attention.

Another side of Seo that cannot be overlooked is his contrast: he rigorously considers each scene before filming and focuses completely on Nam Goong-ho in front of the camera, but once filming wraps, his playful side brightens the mood on set. The clear contrast between moments when he is serious about acting and those when he shares a laugh conveys a different charm from that of Nam Goong-ho in the series.

In this way, Seo Kang-joon is showing a variety of charms both on and off screen through his earnest consideration of the character and his relaxed demeanor on set. As he builds Nam Goong-ho’s story through his many efforts, anticipation is growing over what emotions and developments in the remaining episodes will move viewers.

‘A Love Other Than Yours’ airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:20 p.m. on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.