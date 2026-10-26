“Can't even trust his son, Park Jin-young”... Why is the villain played by Jin Seon-kyu in '100 Days of Lies' so ruthless?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Jin Seon-kyu took his ruthless villainy to the extreme, showing suspicion toward his son and shifting the blame onto victims.

The sixth episode of tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama '100 Days of Lies,' which aired on the 25th, showed Sato (Jin Seon-kyu) keeping a wary eye on Tae-woong's (Park Jin-young) judgment while coming face-to-face with Geum Seok-jung, a victim of the Gyeam-ri Massacre. Through a range of exchanges—from a father's approval to a powerful man's orders and a perpetrator's brazen self-justification—Jin Seon-kyu conveyed Sato's desire to dominate.

That day, Sato told Tae-woong, who showed no emotion even after being slapped, “Very well done.” It was rare praise from a father who hardly ever commended him, but what Sato valued was Tae-woong's ability to hide his true feelings despite being humiliated. The scene recalled how Sato had taught young Tae-woong not to show his emotions on his face, revealing how Sato put his own standards first even when praising his son.

Even Sato's instructions concerning Geum Seo-hee were meant to control. He told Tae-woong to win Seo-hee's trust, while drawing a clear line: “That child has to trust you, but you mustn't trust them.” He went on to bring up the fact that Tae-woong's mother had left, trying to bind his son's emotions and relationships to his own will. As he looked at his son with an almost sorrowful expression before calmly patting him on the shoulder, a father's hurt overlapped with his desire to control the other person.

The rift between father and son became even clearer after their visit to the pneumatic-tube construction site. Sato asked Tae-woong, “Did you interpret properly today?” When Tae-woong asked, “Why would you think I didn't?”, Sato replied, “I trust you.” But his question, which began by checking his son's conduct, only cast doubt on that trust.

After ordering the workers' hours to be extended by one hour each day, Sato cut Tae-woong off as he began speaking, addressing him as “Father.” “This is an order, Interpreter Sato,” he said firmly, shutting down his son's objection. Through the scene in which Sato answered his son, who had called him Father, with his official title, Jin Seon-kyu underscored Sato's coldness: when it came to getting his way, he put even family ties aside.

Sato's way of dominating others was revealed even more cruelly in his encounter with Geum Seok-jung. When Seok-jung, facing him for the first time in 13 years, called him by his former name, “Ishikawa Nobuyuki,” and demanded that he answer for the massacre, Sato did not flinch. Instead, he said, “I was carrying out a legitimate duty,” labeling the peaceful independence demonstrations a riot and even citing his acquittal to justify his actions. There was no sign of guilt, even as a victim who had lost family and neighbors cried out before him.

Sato then abruptly raised his voice and brought up Seok-jung's wife. “Have you ever once thought that what happened was your fault?” he said, shifting the blame for the massacre onto Seok-jung instead. The perpetrator who had driven the villagers to their deaths was exploiting the guilt of the person who survived. Shifting from calm self-justification to a cutting attack, Jin Seon-kyu revealed Sato's vileness in using even his opponent's most painful memories as a weapon.

Even after gunfire rang out, Sato's demeanor did not change. He provoked Seok-jung by speaking of the deaths of the comrade couple and invoking their close marital bond, then looked down coldly at the man writhing in anger and despair. He followed “Don't worry, I won't kill you” with, “Your cause of death will be illness.” It was a declaration that he would announce the death in advance while ensuring no responsibility could be traced back to him.

Later, when Fukuda reported that Seok-jung's death had been recorded as acute sepsis, Sato accepted it as though it were obvious. Even to Fukuda, who worried that foreign media reports might make it a problem, Sato insisted that Seok-jung had died of illness during interrogation. Jin Seon-kyu portrayed Sato's arrogance in seeking to determine not only whether a person lived or died, but also how that death would be recorded, depicting a man who never admitted his guilt despite committing evil acts.

Even amid all this, Sato remained wary of his son. He reacted sharply to the report that Geum Seo-hee had seen Seok-jung's body, and when told Tae-woong had been there too, he asked, “With Hideo?” He then focused on the shared surname of Geum Seok-jung and Geum Seo-hee and ordered someone to find Seok-jung's personal records from 13 years earlier. His determination to scrutinize both his son's movements and traces of the past added tension to what would come next.

In this episode, Jin Seon-kyu conveyed Sato's consistent logic of domination through both his claims to trust his son and his blaming of the victim. He carefully portrayed the contradiction of a man who offers approval only when others meet his standards, and responds to opposition with suspicion or by shifting blame. His conversations with Tae-woong revealed hidden distrust, while his encounter with Seok-jung showed conviction without guilt, making Sato's menacing presence all the more vivid.

Meanwhile, tvN's 20th-anniversary special series '100 Days of Lies' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.