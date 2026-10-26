‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator’ Invites Fans but Asks Them to Submit Photos and TV Credits... Out-of-the-Blue Eligibility Controversy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] JTBC’s hit variety show Please Take Care of My Refrigerator planned a special event inviting viewers to celebrate its second anniversary, but has found itself embroiled in unexpected controversy. The application to join the show’s “true fans” asks for a face photo and social media account, as well as past TV appearances, prompting a wave of criticism that the show may be picking influencers rather than fans.

Recently, JTBC announced a call for participants through its official social media accounts for “Please Take Care of My Refrigerator In-Person Viewing DAY,” a special event marking the show’s second anniversary.

The production team invited fans, saying, “We’ve prepared a special one-day event for everyone who has loved the show.” Selected participants will have the chance to watch the chefs compete in a 15-minute cooking battle on site and taste the finished dishes themselves.

However, fans’ excitement turned to some discontent after the application form was made public.

According to the application form posted online, applicants must submit basic information such as their name and date of birth, as well as a photo of themselves taken within the past six months. A selfie taken on a phone is acceptable, but attaching a photo is marked as mandatory.

A social media ID is also required. The form also asks about “experience appearing on TV, YouTube, etc.” Applicants are instructed to specify when and in what content they appeared if they have such experience.

The issue is the purpose of the event. The production team said it was recruiting “true fans who love the show,” yet the application included items that seemed to have no direct connection to their affection for the program.

Internet users questioned the form, asking, “Wait, are you really recruiting true fans who love the show? Why are you asking for photos, social media IDs, and whether we’ve appeared on TV? Aren’t you recruiting celebrities?” Another user criticized it, saying, “Why do you need photos and social media IDs? I don’t think I’ve ever seen such an absurd application. Just contact influencers directly.”

Critical comments continued to pour in, including, “Why do you need a photo and TV credits?”, “If you’re recruiting true fans, why do you need a face photo and social media ID?” and “This is the first time I’ve seen them ask for photos and social media info just to attend in person.”

Some internet users took particular issue with the question asking applicants to confirm whether they had appeared on TV. This has even led to suspicions that the event is not simply an opportunity to invite ordinary viewers who love the show, but an attempt to select people likely to attract attention when they appear on screen.

The event began with the excitement of getting to visit the set of a favorite show, but has turned into an unexpected debate over eligibility. Attention is now focused on whether the production team will explain the purpose of the application questions and its selection criteria.

Please Take Care of My Refrigerator is a program in which chefs compete to cook for 15 minutes using ingredients from celebrities’ refrigerators. Since its return in December 2024, the show has continued to enjoy popularity thanks to the performances of star chefs including Choi Hyun-seok, Lee Yeon-bok, Jung Ho-young, Kim Poong and Son Jong-won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.