Haru, Sim Hyung-tak’s son, even melts DAY6’s Young K... “Haru, you’re good!” at his trance-like drumming (“The Return of Superman”)

Photo provided by KBS

[Ahn So-yoon, Sportschosun reporter] DAY6’s Young K will appear as Haru’s music teacher on The Return of Superman.

The 641st episode of KBS2’s The Return of Superman, airing on the 28th, is titled “Welcome to The Return of Superman.” Sim Hyung-tak’s son Haru will share heartwarming chemistry with DAY6’s Young K, who will be his music teacher for the day.

Young K, Haru’s “music teacher for the day,” arrives carrying a drum kit for children, drawing everyone’s attention. Haru, in particular, can’t take his eyes off the kit, showing his curiosity. Haru, who often watches videos of DAY6 performing, tries tapping the drums one by one with his drumsticks. He quickly gets the hang of it and starts playing with both hands, surprising everyone. Impressed by the drum prodigy Haru’s entranced playing, Young K exclaims, “Haru, you’re good!” He then patiently shows Haru how to hold the drumsticks and play, demonstrating his skills as a music teacher.

Next, Haru and Young K’s special jam session catches everyone’s eye. Young K, DAY6’s bassist, says, “I picked up an acoustic guitar for the first time in years so I could play for Haru.” When Young K takes out the guitar, Haru exclaims, “Wow!” and bounces with excitement. Clutching his drumsticks, he shouts, “Go!” and the two begin their own jam session.

As Young K accompanies him with his mellow guitar and vocals, Haru shows off his drumming and impeccable sense of rhythm, drawing admiration. Sim Hyung-tak is said to be moved by their sweet jam session, saying, “It feels like my heart is melting.”

Young K, completely charmed by Haru, even gives a special busking performance for him. He has prepared acoustic versions of DAY6’s hit songs “You Were Beautiful” and “Time of Our Life,” which Haru loves. Haru responds with a radiant smile and dance, reportedly making Young K’s heart skip a beat. Their meeting, brought together by music, can be seen on the regular broadcast of The Return of Superman.

KBS2’s The Return of Superman airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.