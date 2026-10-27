Kim Ddolddol encourages a fan who shared their story: “Things worked out well as I kept doing what I love” (“Malja Show”)

Photo courtesy of KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] “Malja Show” offered warm advice to people immersed in their fandoms as they shared their heartfelt concerns.

The episode of KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 26th, was a special titled “Am I the Only One Like This?” Neuroscientist Dr. Dong-Sun Jang and YouTuber Kim Ddolddol appeared as guests, empathizing with people’s stories and offering advice.

First, the show featured the story of an office worker who started a Pokémon group and spends close to 5 million won a year on average. They said they had chosen their career path in ways that differed from their parents’ wishes, such as opting for engineering over medical school despite ranking 200th nationwide on the college entrance exam. “I’ve loved Pokémon since I was little, so I started a Pokémon group, and it grew in size,” they said.

Another story that drew attention was from someone who had spent 8 million won on Pokémon cards over six months. They brought a gold card worth 700,000 won to the venue, drawing everyone’s attention. The person sharing their story voiced their concern: “I thought it was fine as long as I was the only one pursuing my fandom, but sometimes people around me end up being affected.”

Dr. Dong-Sun Jang encouraged people to pursue their interests in a healthy way, saying, “It’s good to know what you like and invest in it.” He added this neuroscience-based advice: “You need to set a clear limit on how much you’ll spend. Otherwise, you may end up engaging in your fandom out of anxiety, as a habit.”

Kim Ddolddol offered heartfelt advice based on personal experience. “I kept doing what I love, and things worked out well. If you see some potential, I think it might be good to keep doing what you love,” they said. They also shared their experience collecting limited-edition cola bottles—a hobby they called “cola-tech”—adding depth to the stories shared by fans.

“Malja Grandma” Kim Young-hee encouraged the person who shared their concerns about being a fan to stay committed to both their main job and their hobbies, saying, “If I keep pursuing what makes me happy, I don’t know what might be waiting for me.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.