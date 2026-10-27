Yim Si-wan, Has He Met His Once-in-a-Millennium Ideal Type? Suspects Seol In-ah Is the 'Female Knight on a White Horse' Who Averted Various Mishaps ('Guilty Human')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Yim Si-wan’s life takes a turn because of Seol In-ah, his once-in-a-millennium ideal type—the “female knight on a white horse” who will support him.

Episode 3 of tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama My Guilty Human (written by Moon Su-jeong, directed by Park Dhan Hee), which aired on the 26th, brought a new turning point in the relationship between Yoon Yi-jun (Yim Si-wan), a third-generation chaebol heir to Taegang Group, and his executive secretary, Kang Jae-hee (Seol In-ah), as their precarious partnership continued.

Yoon Yi-jun visited the columbarium with Kang Jae-hee to pay his respects to his former secretary, Han Eun-young (Jung Yoo-min). Perplexed by the strange sight of a murder suspect mourning the victim’s death, Kang Jae-hee asked Yoon Yi-jun about his relationship with his former secretary. Yoon Yi-jun said he had come to apologize, then added pointedly that he was the one who had made Han Eun-young end up that way. He went on to coldly shut her down, saying, “Are you suddenly getting scared now, after all this time? Afraid you’ll end up like her, too?” leaving Kang Jae-hee with an inexplicable sense of unease.

Still turning over Yoon Yi-jun’s words and actions in her mind, Kang Jae-hee received a sudden late-night summons and headed to the mansion, where she was met with another absurd demand. Yoon Yi-jun, suspicious that the amount of milk in the house had increased, insisted someone must have tampered with it and ordered her to stay by his side until he fell asleep.

Though Kang Jae-hee had been grumbling to herself, she changed her attitude at the thought that she could search the off-limits room at the far end of the second floor while Yoon Yi-jun slept. But his insomnia was no easy challenge. She tried every means of lulling him to sleep, from watching historical documentaries to reading and meditating, but Yoon Yi-jun showed no signs of nodding off. Instead, Kang Jae-hee fell asleep first in an almost laughable turn of events.

The next day, startled to realize she had fallen asleep, Kang Jae-hee hurried out of the mansion and was shocked to find a suspicious trace. The previous day, Yoon Yi-jun had told her to throw out the milk, but she had been reluctant to waste it and poured it into a silver dish for her cat. The dish had turned black. Sensing something was amiss, Kang Jae-hee secretly set some of the milk aside, gave it to a detective colleague, and asked for an analysis of its ingredients.

The testimony of Yoon Yi-jun’s longtime secretary, Jung Da-un (Jung Han-seol), added another twist. Jung Da-un told Kang Jae-hee that because everything Yoon Yi-jun said and did carried the Taegang label, he had been under pressure to be perfect ever since childhood. He also revealed that rumors of a romance between Yoon Yi-jun and Han Eun-young were nonsense. The TMI that Yoon Yi-jun’s ideal type was a “female knight on a white horse” changed Kang Jae-hee’s perception of him.

At last, a decisive opportunity came Kang Jae-hee’s way. Taking advantage of Yoon Yi-jun’s absence, she entered the room at the far end of the second floor and discovered a secret space, where she found a cell phone believed to belong to Han Eun-young. Having secured a clue that could help solve the case, all Kang Jae-hee had to do was get out safely. But Yoon Yi-jun had returned and was waiting at the entrance to the secret space, where he subjected her to a fierce interrogation.

Just as tension between the two reached a boiling point, the chandelier hanging from the ceiling began to sway precariously, abruptly changing the situation. Kang Jae-hee quickly sat Yoon Yi-jun on a chair, then kicked the chair with him in it out of danger. Since it had already been revealed that Yoon Yi-jun’s ideal type was a “female knight on a white horse,” curiosity is growing over what it meant to him when Kang Jae-hee saved him.

Episode 3 of My Guilty Human, which aired that day, recorded an average nationwide rating of 4.9% and a peak of 6.3%, while ratings in the Seoul metropolitan area averaged 4.7% and peaked at 5.9%. It ranked first in its time slot among cable and general programming channels for the third consecutive episode. It also ranked first among cable and general programming channels in its time slot for both nationwide and Seoul metropolitan ratings among men and women aged 20–49, tvN’s target demographic. (Based on paid-platform ratings combining cable, IPTV and satellite / provided by Nielsen Korea)

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.