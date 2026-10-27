Three days into their contract marriage, Young-soo goes into overdrive with physical affection... Gukhwa: “Honestly, I can’t keep up with the pace of his feelings”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Young-soo (Choi Jeong Hyun), a former contestant on the divorced-singles special in season 32 of “I Am SOLO,” lavished his contract wife with unrestrained affection, even talking about kissing her and getting more physically intimate. But Min-hyeon, his partner, candidly admitted, “I do feel that I can’t keep up with the pace of those feelings,” drawing attention to the stark difference between the two in how quickly their feelings were developing.

Episode 5 of “Contract Marriage,” which aired on the 26th on KBS Joy and MBC every1, showed life on the third day of marriage for Choi Jeong Hyun, who appeared as Young-soo on season 32 of “I Am SOLO,” and Jeong Min-hyeon, who appeared as Gukhwa on “I Am SOLO: Love Forever.”

That day, the two went to a restaurant near their home, shared drinks, and spoke candidly about their feelings for each other.

Jeong Hyun repeatedly exclaimed to Min-hyeon, “You seem like a celebrity” and “You’re so beautiful.” He also said that, even though it had only been three days since they began married life, he was falling for a new side of her every day. Before long, bold declarations of affection came up between them: “I want to hold your hand, kiss you, and get a little more physically intimate.”

But the two were moving at different emotional speeds.

Jeong Hyun asked, “If we’d met on a regular blind date instead of in a setting like this, how do you think you would have seen me?” Min-hyeon answered candidly, “I think I would have found you a little intense. Your way of speaking is kind of strong, too.” At the unexpected response, Jeong-hyeon revealed his disappointment, saying, “I like you, but I guess you’re not into me.” He went on to say, “It doesn’t feel like you’re treating me as your husband. I’m hurt.” Min-hyeon acknowledged that their feelings differed, saying, “I do feel that I can’t keep up with the pace of your feelings, given how much you like me.”

Even so, Jeong Hyun didn’t stop pursuing her. Saying, “I do want things to work out so we can get married,” he even visited a real estate agency to look for a home where he and Min-hyeon could live together. Min-hyeon, meanwhile, voiced a practical concern about how much Jeong Hyun talked, saying, “I think I’d get tired if it got worse.”

Earlier, Min-hyeon had complained that Jeong Hyun’s smoking habit and loud snoring were making newlywed life difficult. Despite Jeong Hyun’s active pursuit of her, Min-hyeon remained cautious about whether they could continue their life together as a married couple.

But after their meal out, the mood between them changed. On the way home, Jeong Hyun reached out to Min-hyeon, and the two held hands before embracing tightly, appearing closer than before. Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation, watching them, remarked, “The older girls told me not to fall for things like that.” In particular, drawing a firm line over Jeong-hyeon’s smoking habit, she joked, “Coffee and cigarettes means no kissing,” making everyone laugh.

Jeong Hyun had previously drawn controversy for rude remarks on the season 32 divorced-singles special of “I Am SOLO.” After appearing on “Contract Marriage,” he made headlines by openly expressing his interest in Min-hyeon from their first meeting, holding her hand just three hours after they met and even taking wedding photos together.

Reporter Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.