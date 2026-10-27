Shin Min-a’s visuals are already a win... Can ‘The Remarried Empress’ set a milestone for live-action K-romance fantasy?

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Disney+ series ‘The Remarried Empress’ (written by Yeo Ji-na and Hyun Chung-yeol, directed by Jo Soo-won), which has drawn attention as a live-action adaptation of K-romance fantasy, is attracting notice in the global entertainment market.

As screen adaptations based on original IPs score hit after hit and draw attention in global markets, the K-content industry has finally taken on the landmark challenge of bringing the K-romance fantasy genre to live action.

At the center of this effort is Disney+ original series ‘The Remarried Empress,’ which is drawing worldwide attention as a work poised to open up new possibilities for K-romance fantasy, a genre with a strong global fan base.

In the Korean content market, Disney+ has successfully established itself in the global market with thrillers that move between reality and fantasy, such as ‘Light Shop,’ and human action series based on superpowers, such as ‘Moving,’ demonstrating the potential for K-content to expand across genres. The global market is taking notice of the potential of ‘K-romance fantasy,’ a distinctive genre that has grown out of Korean web novels and webtoons.

‘The Remarried Empress’ is an undisputed leading K-romance fantasy title and a hit WEBTOON IP, with at least 160 million downloads of the original web novel and approximately 2.97 billion cumulative webtoon views worldwide as of July 2026. First released as a web novel and later expanded into a webtoon, this legendary IP has built a powerful fan base and been made available in 10 languages worldwide, including English, Spanish and Japanese, while reaching at least 14 million global interest registrations. Its live-action adaptation is set to expand the reach of the content once again and showcase new possibilities in the global entertainment market.

‘The Remarried Empress’ has a unique competitive edge in its richly layered narrative and world-building, which go beyond a simple romance. It brings together royal romance and power struggles with the fast-paced storytelling distinctive to Korean content, intense emotional arcs and an agency-driven character drama that delivers catharsis. In particular, it is fully prepared to captivate audiences worldwide, unfolding a story of betrayal and revenge, intricate palace intrigue and fated love within the original’s distinctive world, with even more dynamic emotional arcs and brisker pacing.

It remains to be seen whether the live-action adaptation of K-romance fantasy led by ‘The Remarried Empress’ can move beyond specific genres such as thrillers, action and zombies into the realm of fantasy romance—and whether it can become a new example of the growth potential of the many web novel and webtoon IPs in Korea.

Adapted from a popular web novel of the same name, ‘The Remarried Empress’ is a sweeping romance-fantasy epic about the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by her emperor—who has fallen for a runaway slave—that he wants a divorce. Rather than accept it, she demands approval to remarry the prince of the Western Kingdom. The series stars Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, Lee Se-young, Lee Bong-ryun, Choi Dae-hoon, Youngju Joung, Park Ho-san and Nam Yun-ho, among others. Yeo Ji-na, writer of ‘Two Outs in the Ninth Inning’ and ‘The Uncanny Counter,’ wrote the series, while director Jo Soo-won, whose credits include ‘I Can Hear Your Voice,’ ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Still 17,’ helmed it. It will premiere on Disney+ on November 4.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.