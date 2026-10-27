Park Jinyoung shifts between coolness and compassion in a nuanced performance, adding another career-defining role with ‘100 Days of Lies’

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] A career-defining character has emerged for actor Park Jinyoung.

In tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama ‘100 Days of Lies’ (written by Ryu Bo-ri and directed by Yu In-sik and Yunjin Kim), Park Jinyoung plays Sato Hideo/Kim Tae-woong, an elite interpreter and the adopted son of Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu), vice governor-general of the Government-General of Chōsen. He portrays a man caught between his roots as a Korean and the reality of having to live as a Japanese person.

In the episode, Park Jinyoung revealed Hideo’s dual nature through a performance that shifted between warmth and coolness. When he noticed Lee Ga-gyeong’s (Kim You Jung) changing emotions and looked after Kkotnim, he seemed indifferent yet paid careful attention to the other person. But when Ga-gyeong approached him, he firmly kept his distance. The way his behavior changed depending on whom he was dealing with clearly contrasted Hideo’s humanity with his cold side. Viewers felt compassion for him, only to become wary again of Hideo’s reluctance to open his heart easily.

Park Jinyoung also captured the brief moments of turmoil that surfaced in Hideo, who conceals his emotions. When Sato unexpectedly praised him, Hideo was momentarily flustered but soon regained his composure. By briefly showing his surprise before quickly gathering himself, Park conveyed Hideo’s predicament: even his desire for recognition was something he could not easily reveal. His reaction to the praise made viewers feel sorry for him, while his quick return to the image of the son Sato wanted hinted at a life spent suppressing his emotions for a long time.

But Park Jinyoung did not stop at revealing Hideo’s pain. When Sato emphasized his distrust of Koreans and even dredged up Hideo’s past of being abandoned by his mother, Hideo remained silent rather than confronting him or revealing his true feelings. Park drew a distinction between Hideo’s behavior in front of Sato, where he suppressed his emotions to the very end, and what he did after Sato left: touching his pendant. Hideo’s refusal to challenge Sato’s teachings, even as he revealed that the pain he had kept hidden was still there, made it difficult to simply take his side.

What stands out in Park Jinyoung’s performance is how he draws out conflicting emotions within one character. Hideo’s warmth toward others elicits compassion, but when he ruthlessly draws a line or complies with Sato’s demands, he prompts wariness again. Hideo’s longing for Sato’s approval as a son is heartbreaking, yet his choices are not easy to justify. By revealing both the character’s pain and his coldness, Park shaped Hideo into someone viewers want to understand but cannot readily trust.

Hideo cannot erase his roots as a Korean, yet must live as a Japanese person. Park clearly showed the contradictions of Hideo’s situation through the differences between the moments when he reveals or conceals his emotions, and when he approaches others or turns away from them. Even when viewers feel sorry for him, his choices make them reconsider, and interest is growing in what changes Park’s performance will bring to Hideo’s path ahead.

Meanwhile, tvN’s ‘100 Days of Lies,’ starring Park Jinyoung, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 p.m.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.