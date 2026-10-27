Kang Da-eun said Jang Dong-min was her ideal type... then reveals an unexpected boyfriend ('Where Is My Home')

Photo courtesy of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] MBC announcer Kang Da-eun, after naming Jang Dong-min as her ideal type, catches attention by bringing an 'AI boyfriend' along to a property tour.

In the broadcast airing on the 29th, MBC's 'Where Is My Home' (hereafter, 'Holmes') heads to the new town of Asan in South Chungcheong Province for a property tour.

The show visits Asan in South Chungcheong Province, just 40 minutes from Seoul by KTX. Asan offers both convenient transportation, with access to the KTX and Seoul Metropolitan Subway Line 1, and abundant job opportunities, as major domestic conglomerates such as Samsung and Hyundai are based there. To explore the appeal of Asan, which is considered the city with the lowest average age in South Chungcheong Province, Asan native Jang Dong-min, nicknamed 'Asanstein,' joins the high-energy MBC announcer duo Park So-young and Kang Da-eun.

Before the property tour gets underway, announcer Kang Da-eun, who is said to be a Mensa member with an IQ of 156, says she is an avid fan of brain-survival shows and names Jang Dong-min as her ideal type. Her bold confession of admiration reportedly leaves even Jang, usually known for his outspoken banter, at a loss for words. Their unexpected pairing has viewers curious about what kind of chemistry the two will show.

The first place the trio visits is a mixed-use apartment complex within walking distance of Cheonan-Asan Station, in the KTX station area. It takes about 40 minutes by KTX to Seoul Station and around 30 minutes to Suseo Station, making commutes to major Seoul business districts such as Gwanghwamun and Yeouido possible. Kim Sook relates to the appeal of the location, which is also convenient for business trips and travel thanks to its proximity to the station, saying, "It's perfect for someone like me who has the travel bug."

At this home, which also has convenient everyday amenities, the quirky, sunny announcer Park So-young can't stop sharing her dreams for life after marriage. She cheerfully imagines becoming a mother, taking her child to kindergarten, and even doing laundry at a laundromat—simple moments from everyday life that make everyone laugh. As Park's rosy daydreams continue, people are curious about how Jang Dong-min, the 'master of scathing remarks,' will react.

Kang Da-eun, who revealed that she is studying AI in graduate school, surprises everyone by bringing an 'AI boyfriend' along to the property tour that day. Its natural way of speaking and cheeky responses are so convincing that it could pass for a person, and the scene erupts in laughter. The segment leaves viewers wondering what the AI boyfriend said to surprise the coordinators.

The Asan new-town property-tour episode of MBC's 'Where Is My Home' airs on Thursday the 29th at 10 p.m.

Reporter Jung Bit | rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.