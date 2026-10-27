Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) to recruit new comedians for its 35th class: “Gender and age don’t matter—only a passion for making people laugh”

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] KBS is launching a search for new comedians.

The Gag Concert team posted a notice and video for “KBS 35th Class Open Recruitment for Comedians” on its official website and YouTube channel on the 26th, kicking off the hiring process in earnest.

The video first featured the 34th-class comedians, including Jae Woong Yoon, who plays Hasan, an Indian actor, in Gag Concert’s popular segment “Everybody’s Singing Contest.” Their Bollywood-style group dance and shouts of “KBS 35th Class Open Recruitment!” grabbed viewers’ attention. Senior comedians including Joon Park, Park Sung-kwang, Park So-ra, and Song Pil-geun then stressed, “Anyone can apply, regardless of gender or age, as long as they have a passion for making people laugh.”

Applications will be accepted through November 13. Those wishing to apply can check the recruitment guidelines on KBS’s website and then submit their application documents.

A KBS representative said, “Gag Concert has always been a stage that has grown alongside new comedians,” adding, “Regardless of age, gender, or experience, if you have a laugh of your own, please knock on our door. Together with the 35th-class comedians, we’ll bring you even more diverse and fresh laughs.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.