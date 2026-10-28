'Shim Hyung-tak's son' Haru is a champion eater even big eater Young K recognizes: “I'm not full!” (“The Return of Superman”)

Photo provided by KBS

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Haru of “The Return of Superman” shows off an appetite that even DAY6's Young K will find astonishing.

Episode 641 of KBS2's “The Return of Superman,” airing on the 28th, is titled “Welcome to The Return of Superman.” Shim Hyung-tak's son Haru and DAY6's Young K show off their eating-buddy chemistry.

At his first-ever buffet, Haru's eyes sparkle with excitement at the wide variety of foods he's trying for the first time. True to his love of meat, he points to it first with his adorably tiny finger and eagerly chooses what to eat, saying, “Wow! What's this? This! This!” Young K follows with a plate in hand, kept busy loading up food at Haru's confident direction and bringing laughs.

Haru then launches into a full-on eating spree, astonishing Young K. The moment he spots the meat, Haru excitedly bounces on his little feet, then accepts fried rice like a baby bird being fed. Young K watches with affection practically shining in his eyes. After gobbling down two plates of meat in no time, Haru asks for more, saying, “Dad, go!”—a moment that is sure to get laughs.

Even after polishing off eight plates of meat between them, Haru and Young K casually add kalguksu, noodle soup, leaving everyone amazed. Watching Haru show off his signature noodle-slurping up close, Young K marvels at his appetite: “He eats so well, on a whole different level from what's shown on TV.” When asked if he's full, Haru firmly replies, “I'm not full!” and picks up a takoyaki ball the size of his own fist, showing the swagger of a rising champion eater. Haru's appetite holds its own even alongside Young K, a well-known big eater in the entertainment industry. Young K recognizes Haru as a rising eating champ, saying, “Looks like you'll be my rival when you grow up.” Viewers can catch Haru's epic eating spree, which won Young K's respect, in the full episode of “The Return of Superman.”

KBS2's “The Return of Superman” airs every Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.