'I Live Alone' Star Kim Min to Appear on 'Radio Star,' Reveal Connection with Choi Min-sik

Photo courtesy of MBC

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] Actor Kim Min, who recently drew widespread attention on 'I Live Alone,' is set to appear on 'Radio Star.'

The MBC episode of 'Radio Star' airing on the 28th will feature Lee Gye-in, Yoon Taek, Yook Joong-wan and Kim Min in a special titled 'I'm Going to Become a Wild Man~.'

On the show, Kim Min will share a special experience from the time he worked alongside Choi Min-sik on the Disney+ series 'Big Bet.' He says he had learned about acting by watching Choi Min-sik's work, and will recall meeting the veteran actor on set, expressing his deep respect for him.

In particular, Kim Min will talk about how he considered trying an audacious ad-lib that was not in the script ahead of the first shoot for 'Big Bet.' He wanted to add a rough, profane gesture to the scene, but found it difficult to make up his mind because his scene partner was the veteran actor Choi Min-sik. He will reveal that he spent about a week debating whether to go ahead with the ad-lib, drawing viewers' interest.

Photo courtesy of MBC

Kim Min will reveal that, after much deliberation, he went ahead with the ad-lib during filming and was startled by Choi Min-sik's unexpected counter-response. He will vividly reenact what happened and recount the special moment of acting alongside the veteran. He will also share behind-the-scenes details of receiving acting lessons directly from Choi Min-sik afterward. Kim Min says he often asked Choi questions about acting that had come to mind on set. He recalls that the lessons were so valuable that he took notes himself.

Kim Min will also reveal impressive martial arts skills to match his striking appearance. He started taekwondo as a child and says he has a remarkable total of 10 dan in martial arts.

In particular, Kim Min will heat up the atmosphere with dazzling kicks and hapkido techniques performed on the spot. The MCs will marvel at his lightning-fast martial arts demonstration, and even Kim Gu-ra will end up trying a technique himself. Kim Min's impressive skills leave the 'pain-insensitive' Kim Gu-ra unable to budge (?) and the reactions of the cast watching will make everyone laugh.

Photo courtesy of MBC

Kim Min also says that people often mistake him for a foreigner because of his exotic appearance. In fact, he is a native Korean from Dongducheon. Having played characters of various nationalities—including a fixer for a Filipino gang in 'Big Bet' and roles in 'Song of the Bandits' and 'A Shop for Killers'—he will share how he came to specialize in foreigner roles.

Kim Min's unconventional experience living abroad will also draw attention. He will even open up about living out of his car while working various jobs overseas.

The path that led him to become an actor was also unexpected. Kim Min says he had originally been preparing to find work overseas in an architecture-related field. But while looking for a way to quickly improve his limited English, he enrolled in an acting academy, and that experience led him into the world of acting.

He will also share an unusual part-time job experience. Kim Min says he worked a job helping medical students respond to situations, surprising the audience.

Kim Min will also reveal that he once worked as a dancer while living abroad and show off his dancing. The MCs' reactions to his unpredictable moves and distinctive energy will fill the studio with laughter.

Photo courtesy of MBC

From his special acting connection with Choi Min-sik to his surprising martial arts skills, life overseas, unusual part-time jobs and uninhibited dancing, the many sides of actor Kim Min will be revealed on 'Radio Star,' airing today, Wednesday the 28th, at 10:30 p.m.

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.