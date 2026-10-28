“Poverty is scarier than ghosts”... Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-joon fill the void left by Lee Jae-wook, away on military service, in livelihood horror series “Dead-End Job” (Full story)

A press conference for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” was held on the 28th at Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-joon pose for photos. Yeouido — Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.28/

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Poverty is scarier than ghosts. A chilling, bizarre story unfolds for everyone looking for a sweet part-time job.

A press conference for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-ji; directed by Kim Da-min) was held on the morning of the 28th at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yoon, the younger sister of Hyuk-jun (Lee Jae-wook), who hates poverty even more than ghosts; Lee Hee-joon, who plays the owner of Spider Staffing, an agency arranging suspicious part-time jobs; director Kim Da-min; and Han Jun-hee, who served as executive producer. Lee Jae-wook, who plays Byeon Hyuk-jun, a man driven by debt to take a “Dead-End Job,” was absent because he is serving in the military.

“Dead-End Job” is an extreme, survival-focused work-horror series about a young man who finds a job through a strange staffing agency that only offers sweet part-time jobs starting at 50 times the regular hourly wage, then gets sent to nightmare-like workplaces. It explores social messages about money, labor and human relationships through horror.

In particular, “Dead-End Job” is expected to feature a colorful array of characters moving between reality and mystery fantasy, with popular stars Lee Jae-wook and Kim Min-ha and acclaimed actor Lee Hee-joon, alongside Choi Hyun-wook, Yoon Kyung-ho, Yoon Byung-hee, Jo Hyun-cheol and Ko Chang-seok, among others, making various special appearances in each episode. Also participating as executive producer is Han Jun-hee, who has built his own creative world through Netflix series “D.P. (Deserter Pursuit)” and “Weak Hero.” The series also features the fresh direction of Kim Da-min, who wrote “A Killer Paradox” and drew attention with the film “Makgeolli Will Tell You.”

A press conference for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” was held on the 28th at Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido — Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.28/

Kim Min-ha said, “When I first received the script, it was a genre I’d never seen before. There were a lot of stage directions, and I had to build the character relying on my imagination for at least 80% of it. It was my first time facing something invisible, and I found that part interesting. I don’t think I’ve shown a character who really lets loose before, so I chose this project. The storyline was compelling because it felt understandable, and yet like something I might not fully understand.”

She spoke fondly of her character: “Ji-yoon, whom I play, is action-oriented and practical. She may seem simple, but you can feel her love in the way she puts things into action. She’s someone who bravely sets out to save her family. There’s a line, ‘Poverty is scarier than ghosts,’ and I related to it. Figuring out how to live well in the real world is something I’m working on, too. I think we’re alike in that respect. She’s a character who overcomes her own pain and trauma well—young-looking, but mature.”

A press conference for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” was held on the 28th at Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Hee-joon poses for photos. Yeouido — Reporter Bak Jaeman, /2026.10.28/

Lee Hee-joon expressed his satisfaction, saying, “When I first read the script, it felt so fresh. I liked that it could unleash so much imagination from the premise that it’s hard to make a living and even part-time jobs can be tough enough to kill you. I also trusted director Kim Da-min, whom I’d worked with on ‘A Killer Paradox.’ It was a series with a lot of CGI, and the conditions on set were great, which I really appreciated.”

A press conference for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” was held on the 28th at Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Executive producer Han Jun-hee and director Kim Da-min speak with the press. Yeouido — Reporter Bak

Director Kim Da-min explained, “‘Dead-End Job’ moves to a different nightmare-like workplace in each episode. New characters at each workplace keep becoming entangled with the protagonist. It’s a series where you can feel catharsis watching the protagonist struggle in total chaos.”

Director Kim Da-min, who took on her first long-form series, added, “I went from making independent films to making a series, and there was a big difference in the number of installments. I hit a rough patch around the 30th day of filming. For ‘Dead-End Job,’ I tried to take a different approach with each episode. It felt like something we all made together.”

Director Han Jun-hee said, “When I first received the script, it felt unfamiliar but also compelling. It was scary, but funny; lively, but not lightweight. I’m always thinking, ‘What kind of story can only we tell?’ I joined the project hoping it would become irreplaceable for everyone.” He added, “It gets closer to and delves deeper into the essence of labor, but it isn’t a serious or trite series.”

On the series’ treatment of Korean ghost stories, director Kim Da-min said, “I often hear that the series feels unfamiliar. I think people will enjoy it more if they watch it with Korean ghost stories in mind. It doesn’t simply rely on ghost stories. I think what makes it special is that it keeps you watching until the end with new material in every episode. It also contains many distinctly Korean elements.”

On the possibility of expanding the series, she left the door open, saying, “I think it could be remade with part-time workers from different countries. There are all kinds of part-time jobs, and we could also explore the boss’s past as a part-timer. If viewers show it a lot of love, there are various ways it could expand. I want to keep putting messages about labor out there.”

A press conference for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” was held on the 28th at Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Jae-wook, who is serving in the military, sends his greetings in a video message. Yeouido —

Lee Jae-wook, who could not attend in person, sent a video message to make up for his absence: “With ‘Dead-End Job’ about to be released, it feels especially meaningful. I’ll fulfill my military duty while waiting for ‘Dead-End Job.’ I’ll be back to see you soon, healthy and well.”

Talking about her chemistry with Lee Jae-wook, Kim Min-ha recalled, “Lee Jae-wook is three years younger than me, but he took such good care of me. He bought me salt bread, and when he came back from Daejeon, he brought me some delicious bread, too. We’d bicker even just when our eyes met. We ran into each other at the Busan International Film Festival after a long time, and I was so happy to see him—and wanted to tease him again. That chemistry comes through in the series. Filming was comfortable and fun.”

A press conference for the Netflix series “Dead-End Job” was held on the 28th at Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Kim Min-ha, Kim Min-ha, director Kim Da-min, executive producer Han Jun-hee and Lee Hee-joon pose

Lee Hee-joon, who plays the owner of Spider Staffing, assessed the part-time work skills of Lee Jae-wook, who plays part-timer Byeon Hyuk-jun, and Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yoon. Jokingly, he said, “From the boss’s point of view, the important thing is to see this job through with determination, no matter what. I think Ji-yoon is better at being a part-timer. Hyuk-jun started the job first, but I’d like to give more work to Ji-yoon.”

Asked to imagine being offered a part-time job paying 50 times the usual rate, Kim Min-ha said, “I think I’d be a little suspicious. I’d probably choose a safe job to start with. But part of me would still want to do it.” Lee Hee-joon laughed and said, “I tend to like new challenges, so if it were me, I think I’d want to take the job that pays 50 times the usual rate.”

“Dead-End Job” stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-joon. The screenplay is by Kyung Min-seon, who wrote “Urban Myths,” and Lee Shin-ji, who wrote “Concrete Utopia,” and the series is directed by Kim Da-min, director of “Makgeolli Will Tell You.” It will be released on Netflix on the 30th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.