'Dead-End Job' director Han Jun-hee: "I joined the planning team... I've always looked for stories only we could tell"

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Dead-End Job' was held at Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido on the 28th. Kim Min-ha, Kim Min-ha, director Kim Da-min, head of planning Han Jun-hee, and Lee Hee-jun pose for

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Han Jun-hee said, "I've always looked for projects that only we could make."

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Dead-End Job' (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-ji, directed by Kim Da-min) was held on the morning of the 28th at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yun, the younger sister of Hyukjun (Lee Jae-wook), who hates poverty more than ghosts; Lee Hee-jun, who plays the owner of Geomi Manpower, an agency that arranges suspicious part-time jobs; director Kim Da-min; and director Han Jun-hee, who participated in overall planning. Lee Jae-wook, who plays Byeon Hyeok-jun, a man driven by debt to take up a 'Dead-End Job,' was absent because he is serving in the military.

Director Kim Da-min explained, "In 'Dead-End Job,' the nightmare-like workplaces change with each episode. At every workplace, new characters keep getting entangled with the protagonist. It's a series where you can feel catharsis from watching the protagonist struggle amid utter chaos."

Director Kim Da-min, who took on her first long-form series, added, "I went from making independent films to making a series, and there was a big difference in the number of shooting days. I hit a rough patch around the 30th day of filming. We tried to approach each episode differently to create experiences that only 'Dead-End Job' could offer. It felt like everyone made it together."

Director Han Jun-hee said, "When I first received the script, it felt unfamiliar but appealing. It was scary, but also funny; lively, but not lightweight. I always think, 'What kind of story can only we tell?' I joined the planning team hoping it would become an irreplaceable work for everyone."

'Dead-End Job' is a livelihood horror series about a young man who finds part-time work through a strange staffing agency that advertises only sweet jobs, starting at 50 times the usual hourly wage, and is sent to nightmare-like workplaces. The series stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-jun. Kyung Min-seon, writer of 'Urban Myths,' and Lee Shin-ji, writer of 'Concrete Utopia,' wrote the script, while director Kim Da-min, who directed 'Makgeolli Will Tell You,' is at the helm. It will be released on Netflix on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.