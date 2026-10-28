‘Dead-End Job’ star Kim Min-ha: “This is my first time taking on an emotionally explosive character... The storyline is compelling because it’s understandable yet hard to make sense of”

A press conference for the Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ was held on the 28th at the Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Kim Min-ha poses during the photo call. Yeouido = Reporter Bak Jaeman /2026.10.28/

[Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun reporter] Actor Kim Min-ha said, “This is my first time taking on an emotionally explosive character.”

A press conference for the Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-ji, directed by Kim Da-min) was held on the morning of the 28th in the Park Ballroom at the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yun, the younger sister of Hyuk-jun (Lee Jae-wook), who hates poverty more than ghosts; Lee Hee-jun, who plays the owner of Spider Staffing, which arranges suspicious part-time jobs; director Kim Da-min; and director Han Jun-hee, who took part in overall planning. Lee Jae-wook, who plays Byeon Hyeok-jun, the man driven by a mountain of debt to take a job through Dead-End Job, was unable to attend because he is serving in the military.

Kim Min-ha said, “When I first received the script, it was a genre I’d never seen before. There were a lot of stage directions, and I had to imagine at least 80% of the character. It was my first time confronting something invisible, and I found that part interesting. I don’t think I’d ever played an emotionally explosive character before, so I chose this project. I was also drawn to the storyline, which feels understandable yet hard to make sense of.”

‘Dead-End Job’ is a survival horror series about making a living. It follows a young man who finds a job at a strange staffing agency that advertises only lucrative part-time gigs, with hourly pay starting at 50 times the usual rate, and is sent to nightmarish workplaces. The series stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-jun. The screenplay is by Kyung Min-seon of ‘Urban Myths’ and Lee Shin-ji of ‘Concrete Utopia,’ and it is directed by Kim Da-min of ‘Makgeolli Will Tell You.’ The series will be released on Netflix on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.