'Dead-End Job' Lee Hee-jun: "I liked the premise that part-time jobs are hard enough to kill you"

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Dead-End Job' was held at the Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 28th. Kim Min-ha is being interviewed. Yeouido = Bak Jaeman, reporter, /2026.10.28/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Hee-jun said, "I liked a work that added imagination to the premise of part-time jobs being hard enough to kill you."

A press conference for the Netflix series 'Dead-End Job' (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-ji, directed by Kim Da-min) was held on the morning of the 28th at the Park Ballroom of the Conrad Seoul Hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yun, the younger sister of Hyeok-jun (Lee Jae-wook), who hates poverty more than ghosts; Lee Hee-jun, who plays the owner of Geomi Manpower, an agency arranging suspicious part-time jobs; director Kim Da-min; and director Han Jun-hee, who participated in overseeing the planning. Lee Jae-wook, who plays Byeon Hyeok-jun, a man driven by a mountain of debt to take up a cushy part-time job, was absent because he is serving in the military.

Lee Hee-jun expressed his satisfaction, saying, "When I first read the script, it felt so fresh. I also liked that it took the premise of how hard it is to make a living and how part-time jobs can be hard enough to kill you, and let the imagination run so freely with it. I also trusted director Kim Da-min, whom I worked with on 'A Killer Paradox.' It was a CG-heavy series, but the conditions on set were good, which I really appreciated."

'Dead-End Job' is a survival horror series about making a living. It tells the story of a young man who lands a job at a strange employment agency that offers only cushy part-time gigs starting at 50 times the hourly wage, then finds himself sent to nightmare-like workplaces. Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-jun star in the series. Kyung Min-seon, writer of 'Urban Myths,' and Lee Shin-ji, writer of 'Concrete Utopia,' wrote the script, and Kim Da-min, director of 'Makgeolli Will Tell You,' directed it. The series will be released on Netflix on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.