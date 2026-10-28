‘Dead-End Job’ star Kim Min-ha says she deeply relates to a character who finds poverty scarier than ghosts

A press conference for the Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ was held on the 28th at the Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Kim Min-ha poses for photos. Yeouido = reporter Bak Jaeman, / 2026.10.28/

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Ji-young] Actor Kim Min-ha said, “Poverty is scarier than ghosts.”

A press conference for the Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-ji, directed by Kim Da-min) was held on the morning of the 28th at the Park Ballroom of Conrad Seoul in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yun, the younger sister of Hyeok-jun (Lee Jae-wook), who hates poverty more than ghosts; Lee Hee-jun, who plays the owner of Geomi Manpower, an agency arranging suspicious part-time jobs; director Kim Da-min; and director Han Jun-hee, who took part in overseeing the overall planning. Lee Jae-wook, who plays Byeon Hyeok-jun, a man driven by mounting debt to take up a ‘Dead-End Job,’ was unable to attend because he is serving in the military.

“The Ji-yun I play is action-oriented and realistic. She may seem simple, but you can feel her love in the way she puts things into action. She’s someone who bravely sets out to save her family. There’s a line, ‘Poverty is scarier than ghosts,’ and I related to it. Figuring out how to live well in the real world is something I have to work out, too. I think we’re alike in that respect. She’s a character who overcomes her own pain and trauma well; she seems young, but also mature,” Kim Min-ha said, expressing her affection for the character.

‘Dead-End Job’ is a survival horror series about making a living. It follows a young person who takes a job at a strange staffing agency that advertises only lucrative part-time gigs, with hourly pay starting at 50 times the regular rate, and is sent to a nightmarish workplace. The series stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha and Lee Hee-jun. The screenplay is by Kyung Min-seon of ‘Seoul Ghost Stories’ and Lee Shin-ji of ‘Concrete Utopia,’ and it is directed by Kim Da-min of ‘The Makgeolli Will Tell You.’ The series will be released on Netflix on the 30th.

Reporter Cho Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.