‘Dead-End Job’ star Lee Hee-jun: “I like determined Kim Min-ha better as a part-timer than Lee Jae-wook”

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ was held on the 28th at the Fairmont Ambassador in Yeouido, Seoul. Lee Hee-jun and Kim Min-ha are being interviewed. Yeouido = Reporter Bak Jaeman,

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Hee-jun said, “I want to give Kim Min-ha more part-time work than Lee Jae-wook.”

The production presentation for the Netflix series ‘Dead-End Job’ (written by Kyung Min-seon and Lee Shin-ji, directed by Kim Da-min) was held on the morning of the 28th at the Park Ballroom of the Conrad Seoul hotel in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. Attending were Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yoon, the younger sister of Hyuk-jun (Lee Jae-wook), who hates poverty even more than ghosts; Lee Hee-jun, who plays the owner of Geomi Manpower, an agency arranging suspicious part-time jobs; director Kim Da-min; and director Han Jun-hee, who took part in overseeing the overall planning. Lee Jae-wook, who plays Byeon Hyeok-jun, a man driven to take on a Dead-End Job after being hounded by debt, was absent because he is serving in the military.

Lee Hee-jun, who assessed the part-time work skills of Lee Jae-wook, who plays employee Byeon Hyeok-jun, and Kim Min-ha, who plays Byeon Ji-yoon, from the perspective of his role as the owner of Geomi Manpower, joked, “From the boss’s perspective, I think what matters is seeing this job through with determination, one way or another. Ji-yoon seems better at part-time work. Hyuk-jun started the job, but I’d like to give more work to Ji-yoon.”

Asked to imagine being offered a part-time job paying 50 times the usual rate, Kim Min-ha said, “I think I’d be a little suspicious. I’d probably choose a safe part-time job first. But I also feel like I’d want to do it.” Lee Hee-jun laughed and said, “I tend to like new challenges, so if it were me, I think I’d want to take the job that pays 50 times the usual rate.”

‘Dead-End Job’ is a survival horror series about making a living, following a young man who finds a part-time job through a strange staffing agency that only offers lucrative gigs starting at 50 times the usual hourly rate, then gets sent to a nightmarish workplace. It stars Lee Jae-wook, Go Min-si, Kim Min-ha, and Lee Hee-jun. Kyung Min-seon, writer of ‘Urban Myths,’ and Lee Shin-ji, writer of ‘Concrete Utopia,’ wrote the screenplay, while Kim Da-min, director of ‘Makgeolli Will Tell You,’ directed the series. It will be released on Netflix on the 30th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.